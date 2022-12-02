What the Texans are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Texans, we're checking out what they're saying in Houston about the game.
It's a tremendous challenge. We want to try as much as we can to stay out of obvious passing situations. Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton on defending the Browns' pass rush
I would say that the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun (Watson) because of what he does well. I doubt that they would bring somebody in and have him change up completely who he is and what type of player he is. There's a lot of film on Deshaun, but overall, we're not going to change up our defense dramatically from week-to-week regardless of who we're playing. Texans LB coach Miles Smith on facing Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Amari Cooper) is a one receiver. He was a great college player. There's a reason why when you look at his bank account, he's getting paid the way he is. It'll be a challenge without Derek (Stingley). That was the case last week. That's life in the NFL too. Our guys Des (Desmond King), Steve Nelson and the rest of the guys have to step up. Texans HC Lovie Smith on defending WR Amari Cooper without first-round rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.
I think red zone, yeah. But I think it's all over the football field. When you're a good running back, I don't think it really matters where you are. They're just productive backs. (Nick) Chubb can run in between the tackles. Both of them have good speed. They can definitely run between the tackles. They're hard to tackle also, and that's what makes this offense and that's why we can't get into this trap of now all of a sudden they are a team that's going to pass it 50 times. I just don't believe that's what they'll do. I think they'll continue to do what they believe in offensively. That's continuing to give the ball to those two guys. Smith on he's seen Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt find their success this season
No, we're telling our guys we're going to see the best version of Deshaun (Watson). I think you go into every game that way. We have no idea. He hasn't played for a long period of time, but we hope there is some rust and all those things. But no, that's not what we're telling them. We're showing them the stats. One of the best offenses in the league statistically, adding a great player, so that should say that they're going to be better. Smith on if he expects to see rust from Watson
First, I've known Greg (Newsome) for a long period of time. Recruited him, know his family well, know him. He's an excellent football player as you mentioned. There's a reason why he was a first round draft pick. He's got the skill set. Smith on CB Greg Newsome
"I hadn't really looked at it that way. When Jacoby (Brissett) played, he was playing excellent football right up until the last game he played. Running their offense, they have a multiple offense. You do everything. Most NFL offenses are similar. It's not like there's an option team and they're the ones that are passing the ball. I think it's a similar offense. Some of the things Deshaun has done in the past is what they're already doing there. I don't think they're going to change up an awful lot ... Deshaun Watson, he can go into any offense and whatever they're doing, eventually he makes that offense look pretty good. We're just hoping it takes a few weeks." Smith on if he's noticed anything the Browns did with QB Jacoby Brissett that mimics what he knows about Watson's play style
I just remember his picture from high school with him running around. I think everyone has seen it. It's him looking like he does now and a bunch of his high school teammates, so he looks 30 years older than them. He's a freak. Good dude. He was the best player on our team then and is probably one of the best players in the league now. Texans QB Kyle Allen on what he remembers about playing with Myles Garrett in college (both attended Texas A&M)
Be nice to me. Allen on what he'd tell Garrett if he could speak to him now