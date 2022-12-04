By the Numbers: Donovan Peoples-Jones snaps Browns' 7-year drought with game-changing TD

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 27-14 victory over the Texans.
122 — Regular season games the Browns went without a punt return touchdown until Sunday, when Donovan Peoples-Jones snapped that streak in a big way with his 76-yard return in the second quarter.
2 — Peoples-Jones' return was just the second by anyone in the NFL this season.
2 — Defensive TDs scored by the Browns. CB Denzel Ward scooped up a fumble for an easy TD in the third and LB Tony Fields II nabbed a pick-six in the fourth to put away the Texans.
2 — Fumble recovery TDs on the season for Ward, who became the first player in Browns history to do so.
2 — Field goals made by Cade York, who connected from 43 and 42 yards, respectively. He's 5-of-6 on the year from 40-49 yards.
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium.
2 — Consecutive victories for the Browns, who sit at 5-7 with five big games to play.
53.4 — QB rating for Deshaun Watson in his Browns debut. Watson had a couple of highlights but also struggled a bit in his first action since the 2020 season.
174 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who got 80 yards from Nick Chubb, 56 from Kareem Hunt and 21 from Watson to out-gain the Texans on the ground by nearly 100.
1 — Third down conversion allowed by the Browns defense. The Texans came up short on the other 11 and were also stopped on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.
4 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, their biggest single-game total since Week 12 of the 2021 season.
