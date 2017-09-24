3 Big Takeaways: DeShone Kizer puts INTs on himself

"First one – (I) didn't put the ball where I was supposed to put it," Kizer said. "Second one – I didn't put the ball where I was supposed to put it."

Browns coach Hue Jackson gave Kizer a pass on the second interception but reiterated the Browns can't continue to lose the turnover battle if they expect to snap their winless start to the season.

"I know what he was trying to do there and sometimes you have to make those catches," Jackson said. "I don't think Kenny (Britt) was trying to drop the ball. Those things have happened to us this year. The ball is tipped and then the ball goes the other way."

Kizer's third interception came on the final play of the game with the Browns pinned near their own end zone and trailing by three. Fellow rookie Malik Hooker caught the deep ball and fell to the ground to clinch the Colts victory.

It was Kizer's seventh interception in three games. On the plus side, Kizer has three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 648 yards.

Jackson, though, was encouraged by the good things -- three touchdowns overall with two coming in the fourth quarter -- he saw from a rookie signal-caller who continues to develop chemistry with a wide receiver room that's experienced plenty of turnover through the first three weeks.

"We're pros," Kizer said. "We're supposed to be on the same page after one day of practice, and we've gone out there and got quite a few reps. We're spending the extra time. I'm very confident in all the guys around me. I just got to make sure that, once again, the ball's in the right spot at the right time."

The Browns were called for offensive pass interference four times Sunday. Two were particularly debilitating, as they wiped out long catches by tight end Seth DeValve.

The first, which came on the second series of the game, resulted in a massive swing of yardage. What would have been a 25-yard gain to the Colts' 27-yard line ended at the Browns' 31 after a 10-yard penalty and a subsequent sack. The other wiped out a 17-yard gain on third down.

The Browns finished 10 penalties for 113 yards. The Colts had 11 penalties of their own.