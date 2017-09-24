News

3 Big Takeaways: DeShone Kizer puts INTs on himself

Sep 24, 2017 at 01:28 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS --

  1. DeShone Kizer had the same answer for the two throws he most wanted back after Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.

With the Browns looking to mount a comeback in the third quarter, Kizer threw two interceptions inside Colts territory. The first, which was intended for Kasen Williams, came directly after the Browns entered the red zone with a thread-the-needle pass from Kizer to rookie tight end David Njoku. The second caromed off Kenny Britt's hands into the arms of Colts defensive back Robert Melvin, who intercepted both passes.

"First one – (I) didn't put the ball where I was supposed to put it," Kizer said. "Second one – I didn't put the ball where I was supposed to put it."

Browns coach Hue Jackson gave Kizer a pass on the second interception but reiterated the Browns can't continue to lose the turnover battle if they expect to snap their winless start to the season.

"I know what he was trying to do there and sometimes you have to make those catches," Jackson said. "I don't think Kenny (Britt) was trying to drop the ball. Those things have happened to us this year. The ball is tipped and then the ball goes the other way."

Kizer's third interception came on the final play of the game with the Browns pinned near their own end zone and trailing by three. Fellow rookie Malik Hooker caught the deep ball and fell to the ground to clinch the Colts victory.

It was Kizer's seventh interception in three games. On the plus side, Kizer has three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 648 yards.

Jackson, though, was encouraged by the good things -- three touchdowns overall with two coming in the fourth quarter -- he saw from a rookie signal-caller who continues to develop chemistry with a wide receiver room that's experienced plenty of turnover through the first three weeks.

"We're pros," Kizer said. "We're supposed to be on the same page after one day of practice, and we've gone out there and got quite a few reps. We're spending the extra time. I'm very confident in all the guys around me. I just got to make sure that, once again, the ball's in the right spot at the right time."

  1. The Browns were called for offensive pass interference four times Sunday. Two were particularly debilitating, as they wiped out long catches by tight end Seth DeValve.

The first, which came on the second series of the game, resulted in a massive swing of yardage. What would have been a 25-yard gain to the Colts' 27-yard line ended at the Browns' 31 after a 10-yard penalty and a subsequent sack. The other wiped out a 17-yard gain on third down.

The Browns finished 10 penalties for 113 yards. The Colts had 11 penalties of their own.

"I just know we don't teach that. We don't coach that," Jackson said. "I hadn't seen that, so that's different."

Photos: Browns vs. Colts

The Browns play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
1 / 28

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.
2 / 28

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.
3 / 28

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.
4 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.
5 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.
6 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.
7 / 28

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.
8 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.
9 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.
10 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.
11 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.
12 / 28

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.
13 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.
14 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.
15 / 28

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.
16 / 28

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.
17 / 28

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.
18 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.
19 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
20 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.
21 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.
22 / 28

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.
23 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.
24 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.
25 / 28

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.
26 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
27 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
28 / 28

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

  1. An abnormal number of drops plagued Cleveland's pass-catchers Sunday and put a halt to some promising possessions.

"I wish I could explain it. I wish I could explain the drops. I can't," Jackson said.

Kizer called it "part of the game" and put the onus on himself to locate the ball better and make it easier on his receivers.

"There's a lot of opportunities for me to put the ball in the right places, and a lot of our receivers didn't have a better opportunity to catch the ball based upon defensive leverage, based upon my straight up accuracy," Kizer said. "In order for us to move forward as an offense I've got to make sure the ball's in the right spot at the right time."

Britt, who caught his first touchdown as a Brown in the fourth quarter, led Cleveland's wide receivers with 54 yards on three receptions. Running back Duke Johnson Jr. led everyone with six catches for 81 yards. Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins combined for three catches for 20 yards.

"(These are) young wide receivers that are going to get better and better and we know what we are capable of and the plays we could have or didn't have," Britt said. "So we have to go out there and work 10 times harder."

