3 Big Takeaways from the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, California -- The Browns flew west but were not able to return with a win, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in a lopsided affair, 31-3.

Here are our three big takeaways from the defeat.

1. Back to the drawing board on offense

The Browns started the game creatively and inspired some excitement when Odell Beckham Jr. completed a pass to Jarvis Landry for a first down and for Landry's 500th career reception. It was a nice touch, but it was one of the few highlight moments for the Browns for the rest of the night.

San Francisco's lauded defensive front did not disappoint, causing havoc and forcing mistakes all night. Mayfield threw two interceptions and fumbled multiple times, and posted a final stat line of 8-of-22 passing for 100 yards and a passer rating of 13.4. Fifty-five of those yards went to Jarvis Landry, while 27 went to Beckham and 12 went to Nick Chubb.

The Browns committed to Nick Chubb on the ground until the deficit didn't allow them to, and he had a typically strong Chubb game, rushing 16 times for 87 yards. It was lost in the grander picture, though, because the Browns were fighting uphill for the majority of the night. And when they had a chance to move within four points, a ball deflected off Antonio Callaway's hands and into those of K'Waun Williams for an interception.

Afterward, head coach Freddie Kitchens pointed to penalties and drops among the mistakes that doomed the Browns' offense. He also suggested that simplicity might be the best approach moving forward.

"I've got to make sure that we're not asking these guys to do too much," Kitchens said.