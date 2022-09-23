3 Big Takeaways: Jacoby Brissett commands offense to perfection in crucial divisional win

1. Brissett perfectly pilots offense

What more could the Browns have asked of Brissett in the last two weeks?

The answer: very little, if anything at all. For the second consecutive game, the offense looked smooth and in control with Brissett under center — he protected the ball and found ways to deliver it to the top playmakers, which allowed the Browns to generate points in all four quarters. At no consistent stretch of the game did the group look slow, and that's largely because Brissett looked comfortable and confident.

Brissett completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and passed like a quarterback who knew where he wanted to throw each play. He was supported by a stout offensive line and a strong run game that generated 171 rushing yards to keep the Steelers' defense offset and guessing.

In other words, Brissett followed the exact blueprint the Browns have built for him.

"At first we started out slow, but I think we settled in and started to get things going, "he said. "We knew it was going to be a 60-minute football game. They're a good team with great coaches and great players, so it came back to us, and I think we did a good job of settling back in and making our routine plays."

The routine plays for the offense were always supposed to include WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku, and both guys delivered with their best performances of the season.

Njoku, who we'll cover in the next section, caught a career-high nine catches for 89 yards and looked as good as he's ever had in a Browns uniform. Cooper stacked his second straight game with 101 receiving yards and caught his second touchdown of the season.

Both of them were open all night. They accounted for 21 of Brissett's 31 pass attempts and caught 16 of them, and they combined for 190 of his 220 passing yards.

"I think (Brissett) has proven we can win," Cooper said, "but I don't think he's proven anything we didn't already know about him."

The idea of "proving himself" hasn't been on Brissett's agenda since he became the Browns' starting quarterback because of Deshaun Watson's suspension. He quickly became beloved among teammates and earned trust in the locker room when he arrived in Cleveland this offseason because of his candid attitude and quiet confidence, and now it's showing at great lengths on the field.

He's carried the Browns to a 2-1 record and first place in the AFC North as a result.