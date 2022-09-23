By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves to 5th on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

Chubb passed Kevin Mack after posting 113 yards vs. Steelers

Sep 23, 2022 at 12:27 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 29-17 victory over the Steelers.

5,157 — Career rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who moved into fifth all-time in Browns history. He passed Kevin Mack (5,123) and sits 339 yards away from Greg Pruitt (5,496), who is in fourth.

3 — That's how many points the Steelers scored in the second half Thursday, a big step in the right direction for a Browns defense that surrendered too many big plays Sunday against the Jets and struggled a bit in the first half against the Steelers.

109.6 — QB rating for Jacoby Brissett, his best yet in 2022. Brissett was efficient once again, completing 21-of-31 passes for 220 yards and two TDs.

101 — Yards for WR Amari Cooper, marking the second straight game he's hit that total. On Thursday, he did it with two fewer receptions, as he posted a handful of big plays in the win.

1 — Third downs converted by the Steelers offense. The Browns stuffed them eight other times.

9 — Receptions for TE David Njoku, a career-high. He finished second on the team with 89 yards and scored his first TD of the season.

171 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who are averaging better than 190 per game this season.

0 — Turnovers by the Browns. They have not turned the ball over in either of their wins this season and have just one turnover total through the first three games.

2 — Punts inside the 20-yard line for Corey Bojorquez, who was outstanding throughout the game Thursday and delivered a clutch punt late that pinned the Steelers deep in their own territory.

10 — Days of rest for the Browns, who will go into the mini bye with a 2-1 record before they begin their preparations for a Week 4 matchup with the Falcons.

Photos: Week 3 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 3

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 59

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 59

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 59

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 59

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 59

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 59

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 59

A player during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 59

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 59

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 59

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 59

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 59

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 59

A fan playing Thunderstruck during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 59

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 59

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 59

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 59

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 59

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 59

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 59

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 59

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 59

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 59

Running back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 59

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 59

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 59

