By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves to 5th on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

1 — Third downs converted by the Steelers offense. The Browns stuffed them eight other times.

9 — Receptions for TE David Njoku, a career-high. He finished second on the team with 89 yards and scored his first TD of the season.

171 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who are averaging better than 190 per game this season.

0 — Turnovers by the Browns. They have not turned the ball over in either of their wins this season and have just one turnover total through the first three games.

2 — Punts inside the 20-yard line for Corey Bojorquez, who was outstanding throughout the game Thursday and delivered a clutch punt late that pinned the Steelers deep in their own territory.