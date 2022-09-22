The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers 

2. Run The Ball

Through two weeks, the Browns are averaging 200.5 yards rushing per game, most in the NFL. The Browns have been generating 5.1 yards per carry and they already have four rushing scores. Currently there are only seven players in the NFL with 100-plus rushing yards and two-plus total touchdowns. Two of them, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, are on the Browns.

Last week, the Patriots gashed the Steelers on the ground, with their running backs alone rushing 24 times for 118 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. They were especially dominant rushing outside of the tackles where the Pats averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry. Wouldn't ya know that since entering the NFL in 2018, Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards (3,791), yards per carry (5.8) and rushing touchdowns (28) on runs outside of the tackles. With Watt out, the Browns can attack the smaller edge defenders of the Steelers with their punishing ground game. It should also be noted that the Browns are 19-7 in their last 26 games with at least 100 yards rushing, so it is a very good formula for success. Also keep an eye on if the Browns can hit 180 yards on the ground tonight, because if they do, it will be the first time with four straight games of 180-plus since the days of Jim Brown carrying the rock back in 1957. T

3. Tight Coverage and Pressure Trubisky

Despite all of their talent at wide receiver — and they do have plenty of it — the Steelers are currently averaging 4.8 yards per pass attempt this year, dead last in the NFL. A big reason for that is that Mitch Trubisky is checking down often and getting the ball out of his hand as quickly as possible behind the shaky Steelers offensive line. 33 of Trubisky's 43 completions this year have come within nine yards of the line of scrimmage. So play tight and expect the ball out quickly and the Browns should be able to contain this anemic passing attack and potentially get their hands on the ball for game changing interceptions.