What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Thursday with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
I think if you're playing these guys and you look at their offense, boy, you better minimize Chubb and Hunt. The ball rolls through those guys. They're not 1 and 2 — they're 1 and 1A ... Both guys are capable. Both guys are good in all schematic circumstances. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
Jacoby is doing a nice job of supplementing what it is they do in their running game with the things they do in the passing game. Tomlin on Browns QB Jacoby Brissett
Amari Cooper is a new challenge. When you look at them, though, it doesn't appear Amari is doing a lot of things differently than from what (Odell) Beckham and (Jarvis) Landry were asked to do for them from a schematic standpoint. He is new to the division. We do have a lot of respect for his talents and stop-start ability. Tomlin on Browns WR Amari Cooper
'Wu,' (No.) 28, the second-year guy out of ND (Notre Dame) — dangerous guy. He's a sideline-to-sideline tackler, and he's a dangerous blitzer. He's good in coverage. He's the type of guy that plays on the second level in the NFL these days. There's not many situations you could put them in where they'll be a fish out of water. Tomlin on Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
I think one thing everybody will tell you is that the AFC North, we know each other really well around here. We kind of know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we tried to make sure that we minimized their strengths and highlighted our strengths against them. Steelers DC Teryl Austin
They have a few guys that can do that. Hunt can do it, 25 [Demetric Felton Jr.] can do it, obviously they used to put Jarvis [Landry] in to do that. So, there’s a lot of ways that they can get to it, which, to me, I don’t panic on that because I don’t think that’s the stuff that’s going to beat us. I think the stuff that gives us problems and stuff that beats us is 24 [Nick Chubb] and 27 [Kareem Hunt] running the ball. Austin on Hunt's receiving ability