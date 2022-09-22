Browns elevate TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated TE Miller Forristall and CB Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Forristall is a first-year player out of Alabama. He appeared in two games as a rookie with the Browns in 2021 and spent the majority of his rookie season on the club's practice squad. Forristall will wear No. 86.

Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Titans (2020-21), and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 13. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games (24 starts). Rogers will wear No. 83.