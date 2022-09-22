Transactions

Presented By

Browns elevate TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13

Sep 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092222_P-Squad

The Cleveland Browns have elevated TE Miller Forristall and CB Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Forristall is a first-year player out of Alabama. He appeared in two games as a rookie with the Browns in 2021 and spent the majority of his rookie season on the club's practice squad. Forristall will wear No. 86.

Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Titans (2020-21), and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 13. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games (24 starts). Rogers will wear No. 83.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in both games with the Browns this season, while Rochell played in Week 1

news

Browns place TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game

news

Browns place CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve

The team also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk to practice squad

Kunaszyk is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 26 career games and 14 tackles

news

Browns sign OT Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

The Browns also waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk

news

Browns add DE Isaac Rochell, QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Both players were with the Browns during training camp

news

Browns claim QB Kellen Mond, announce 12 practice squad members

Mond was a third-round draft selection in 2021 by the Vikings

news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 season

Cleveland trimmed its roster from 73 to 53 players

Advertising