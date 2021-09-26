3 Big Takeaways: Kareem Hunt's 'angry' running gives Browns a jolt

1. Kareem Hunt's Angry Running Gives Browns The Jolt They Needed

The Browns rarely struggled to move the ball Sunday. That's a feat in itself considering the opponent, Chicago, which has boasted one of the league's toughest, angriest defenses over the past few years.

Cleveland, though, didn't punch through the way it was hoping until it got a heavy dose of angry running from Kareem Hunt, who sometimes juked but more often bulldozed his way to 155 yards on 16 touches.

"I think just the look in his eye, everybody could tell the way he was running," QB Baker Mayfield said. "It seemed angry – angrier than usual. When that happens, just find a way to get him the ball."

Hunt's first touch of the game came on the Browns' third offensive possession with a little more than 2 minutes to play in the first quarter. The first two drives ended in miserable fashion with Mayfield taking sacks on fourth down on both, and the Browns needed a lift as they trailed 3-0.

Hunt provided a quick jolt, taking a screen pass 18 yards and adding 12 more on the ground. The drive would eventually stall, but the Browns were on the board after a Chase McLaughlin field goal and the offense had something to build upon.

"We certainly were leaning on him there in moments," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Hunt was a catalyst on the Browns' most impressive drive of the game, a 12-play, 89-yard possession that ended with an Austin Hooper touchdown and sent the Browns into halftime with a 10-3 lead. Hunt touched the ball four times, gained 41 yards and picked up three first downs.

None of Hunt's touches looked angrier than his longest run of the day, a 29-yarder for a touchdown that appeared doomed from the start. Bears S Deon Bush snuck through the line and looked poised to drop Hunt for a loss on the third-and-3 play. Hunt, though, was able to slide to his right, swat Bush away and keep plowing forward. He dodged another tackle attempt from DT Khyris Tonga and stutter-stepped away from a flying S Eddie Jackson, maintained his balance and sprinted the rest of the way for his second touchdown of the season.

"There were a couple of defenders in the way, but I just wanted it," Hunt said. "I knew another touchdown or so would put them away, so whatever it takes to make it happen."

It was the signature moment on a signature day for the do-it-all back, who gained at least 9 yards on eight of his 16 touches.