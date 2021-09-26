Myles Garrett sets challenge for Browns D, helps them meet it with record-breaking performance

Before the Browns prepared to face the Bears on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Myles Garrett challenged the Browns defense to take a step forward.

The defense, one that was overloaded with free agents and draft picks over the offseason with hopes of becoming one of the best in the league, was underperforming. They weren't turning pressures into sacks. They weren't imposing tight coverage on wide receivers. They weren't being as great as they appeared to be on paper.

Garrett, the Browns' top defensive leader, knew they needed to be better.

"I want to see them go out there and make big plays," Garrett said Friday. "It's tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that, I'm like well, they're taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one.

"We've got to get there."

On Sunday, the defense did more than just meet Garrett's challenge.

They dominated, and they did it in record fashion behind perhaps the greatest performance of Garrett's career.

Garrett registered 4.5 of the Browns' nine sacks against Bears rookie QB Justin Fields in a 26-6 win. The Browns filled the stat book with history all afternoon by limiting the Bears to only 47 total net offensive yards and just one net passing yard, which are both the lowest-ever recorded by an opponent in franchise history, and totaled their highest sack total in a game since 2015.

The biggest catalyst? Garrett. His 4.5 sacks were the highest ever recorded by a Browns defender in a single game, which broke the previous record set by Andra Davis in 2003.

Garrett took pride in his performance but credited the rest of the defense for putting themselves in a position to make history.