The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Chicago Bears

The Browns enter Week 3 at 1-1 on the season following a 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans. While it was not always as pretty as the Browns would have wanted, they did what they had to do to get the win, which is all that matters.

Nick Chubb put the game away late with a 26-yard touchdown scamper and has now scored a rushing touchdown in eight straight games. The Browns continue to be efficient on offense but need to clean some things up. Defensively, the Browns came up with some big plays against Houston but ultimately need to really tighten up, especially on third downs.

The Bears come to Cleveland fresh off of a dominating defensive performance that saw them beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17, to even their record at 1-1. The Browns are once again the better team on paper and need to follow this week's Winning Mix to earn their second straight victory.

1. Win The Turnover Battle

In 2020, the Browns were 10-0 when winning or tying the turnover battle. In Week 1 of 2021, the Browns lost the turnover battle by two to the Chiefs and lost the game. Last week, the Browns still had two giveaways but they evened it out with two takeaways of their own to finish neutral in the turnover battle. They also won the game. It is a ridiculously simple key to victory, but when the Browns are the better team on paper it can be the one great equalizer. The Browns have not lost a game under Kevin Stefanski when they have produced at least two turnovers in a game (7-0), nor have they lost a game when they did not have a single giveaway.