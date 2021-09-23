Odell Beckham Jr. strives to be 'better than I ever have been'

The Browns are certainly ready to welcome Beckham back into a role following news Tuesday that Jarvis Landry would be placed on Injured Reserve for a knee injury. The offense still isn't short on offensive weapons, but Beckham, of course, is an elite receiving talent who is always capable of elevating the unit when he's on the field.

That was evident last season, when Beckham scored four touchdowns in seven games before his season ended. His 50-yard game-sealing touchdown against the Cowboys and 43-yard deep ball touchdown in Week 2 against the Bengals stick out most.

"Whatever day it is, I know I'm just going to be excited," Beckham said. "I've worked extremely hard to get back, improve and try to be better than I ever have been."

Beckham detailed the mental obstacles he went through once he started his recovery, which was the third time in the last four seasons he had undergone a major surgery. He said this recovery wasn't as taxing as his first major surgery for an ankle injury in 2017, nor for his hernia surgery he underwent over the 2020 offseason.

Simple things have helped Beckham persevere. He said he changed a script that said "Odell Beckham Jr. - ACL Rehab" at the EXOS rehab facility he worked at in Arizona to say "spiritual reconstruction" and credits his family, close circle of friends and drive toward being a role model for kids as his biggest motivators each day.

"I know that I have a responsibility (for them)," Beckham said, "and I don't take it lightly. For the kids out there who want to give up on something, that was all I could think about: What message do I want to send to them by giving up now? I haven't reached the goals I wanted to reach. The things I wanted to set in sight are still not out of sight for me. I just find a way to keep going, be resilient and find a way to get better every day."

Beckham flashed his signature pearly smile throughout his interview and emphasized how hard he's worked to look at his injury as a motivation to come back stronger than ever — rather than a reason to doubt he'll be the same player who has reached 1,000-yard seasons five times in his eight-year career.

"I had all the goals of Jerry Rice and all these things just get slowly crushed by injury," he said. "It's just hard to mentally and spiritually stay strong throughout all of it. I found that I'm just in a way better place, my energy and the way I approach anything that goes on. I just have a positive outlook on it, and it changes everything.

"I have a different aura about me at the moment."

Beckham believes that energy will help him make an immediate impact when he makes his season debut. The Browns have yet to announce whether that will be Sunday against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they've vowed to give Beckham all the time he needs to be fully healthy and prepared for the rigors of gameday.

The Browns can't wait for it. Beckham can't wait for it.

Both know the wait is ending soon.