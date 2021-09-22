Browns TEs put a triple threat on opposing defenses

Even if the Browns were at full strength in their receivers room, three-tight end sets were always going to be a big part of their weekly offensive game plans.

The Browns have always been high about the future of the group after adding Hooper as a free agent in 2020 and drafting Bryant in the fourth round of the draft that same year. Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, has drawn praise from Browns coaches this past offseason for showing growth as both a receiver and blocker.

No tight end trio was on the field together more than them last year. The Browns led the league in usage of three tight-end sets, which was all part of their plan of making the offense unpredictable.

"I feel really good about our three tight ends," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week.

"We do as a group, and I know Kevin does. (We want) to be able to find ways to get them open in the pass game, and then use their ability in the run blocking to keep teams off balanced."

That's one of the reasons Hooper enjoys seeing his two tight end teammates in the huddle.

"It forces the defense to have bigger personnel, and then we can spread them out and do different things," Hooper said. "All the tight ends can play all different spots. We can run base offense out of three tight-end sets where you see Harrison and David and sometimes myself line up outside the numbers as a wide receiver. It just gets different looks from the defense."

All three tight ends will be expected to carry some of the load as they await the return of Landry, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., who was ruled out for the first two games as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

The offense, though, has never flinched when it's needed to turn to its tight ends for more help in the receiving game. Another test is ahead of them, and Hooper believes his room is ready to step up.