Browns Mailbag: Will Demetric Felton's role grow after breakout performance?

Victory Monday has come and gone, and now we're onto Transition Tuesday.

We're shifting gears from recapping all of the fun from the Browns' home-opening win over the Texans and looking to do it all again Sunday against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

How about a four-question edition of the Browns Mailbag, thanks to some great questions from our Twitter audience?

If the Browns win the turnover battle against Chicago and continue to get younger players important game experience, it should help the team to remain healthy throughout the 17-game season? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

You hit on a couple of good points here, and we'll start with the turnovers. The Browns simply can't turn the ball over two times per game like they have through the first two weeks and expect positive results. Last year, the Browns won just one game in which they lost the turnover battle. They won every time they won it. This year, the Browns lost the turnover battle in Kansas City and split with the Texans. Baker Mayfield was particularly frustrated with this aspect of the game following Sunday's win. Cleveland overcame the sloppiness against the Texans but can't expect to be as fortunate in the coming weeks.

"It is just not good," Mayfield said. "We are hurting ourselves. We need to learn from these mistakes. Obviously, this week it is better to learn from a win than a loss, but we just have to be better and take care of the ball. We knew that is what their defense is all about, and we gave two balls away."

As for your other observation, the Browns went through a highly competitive training camp and were required to make some tough decisions to get the roster down from 90 to 53. Every one of those players, including a large chunk of the 16-man practice squad, should be ready to play when the opportunity presents itself. It's a LONG, 17-game season, and the Browns have already been tasked with tapping into their depth because of a handful of injuries. The expectation will be for those players to perform when they're summoned to the field and for the coaches to set up situations in which they're prepared and poised for success.