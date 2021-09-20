Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 2 victory

Game Ball No. 2: Running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton

Felton's first-ever career reception couldn't have gone any better.

After receiving a quick dump-off from Mayfield, Felton went into a full sprint and spun his way around a couple of Texans defenders for a 33-yard touchdown. The run was one of the prettiest Browns plays of the game and highlighted why the Browns were thrilled to select Felton in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Felton is a smooth, instinctive runner when the football is in his hands, and it showed on his kick and punt returns, too. He dashed around a few defenders for a 25-yard return on the opening kickoff that set the Browns up at their own 32, and his longest punt return of the day was a 15-yarder.

Expect the Browns to rely on Felton more going forward, especially with top receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who left the game Sunday on the second play from scrimmage, nursing knee injuries.

Game Ball No. 3: Safety Grant Delpit

After a long, injury-riddled wait, Delpit finally made his NFL debut Sunday — and he did not disappoint.

His biggest plays occurred in the second half when he delivered a thunderous sack and forced fumble to Texans QB Davis Mills, who replaced starting QB Tyrod Taylor to open the second half. That was the biggest highlight for Delpit, a 2020 second-round pick who missed all of his rookie year last season with an Achilles injury, in a day that included five tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for a loss.

Delpit's availability finally allowed defensive coordinator Joe Woods to use dime packages, which place six defensive backs on the field, with a little more frequency. He played in 26 of the defense's 61 snaps and left plenty of evidence to believe he'll be used even more going forward.

Game Ball No. 4: The fans

The 67,895 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday will have to share one game ball.

It's well deserved after they fulfilled Stefanski's pregame request to be in their seats before kickoff. The stadium was jumping from the start and brought the noise for four quarters, creating an atmosphere the Browns missed after not being able to host a full stadium due to the pandemic for nearly two years.

"I thought the crowd was outstanding and in their seats right at the kickoff," Stefanski said, "so I hope they're back at the Muni Lot already, but nice job. They helped affect the game."