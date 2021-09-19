Baker Mayfield 'really sharp' after suffering shoulder injury

Baker Mayfield jogged from the locker room and strapped his helmet on as the 67,000+ fans at FirstEnergy Stadium roared in approval.

Minutes earlier, the stadium was silent as Mayfield jogged into the locker room. He absorbed a heavy hit to his left non-throwing shoulder from Texans safety Justin Reid after he intercepted Mayfield midway through the second quarter. Mayfield finished the tackle and needed a few seconds before he walked off with trainers.

No one knew to what extent Mayfield was injured and whether he'd be able to return — except for the Browns sideline.

"I knew when he was going in to get checked out that he'd be back eventually," running back Nick Chubb said.

He was right.

Mayfield returned, didn't miss a snap and was perfect as he paced the Browns to a 31-21 win Sunday over the Houston Texans. That isn't hyperbole, either — Mayfield completed all 11 of his passing attempts after returning to the game, which led to him finishing 19-of-21 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also completed his first nine passes of the game before a miscommunication led to the first incompletion, with the interception occurring on the next play.

Those were the only two passing mistakes Mayfield committed the rest of the game. He said his shoulder felt sore after absorbing the hit, but he didn't leave any room for questioning his future health.

"(The shoulder) kind of popped in and out, but nothing too serious," he said. "It's my left, though. God gave me two."

He didn't leave much room for questioning his strong start to the season, either.