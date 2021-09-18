12 questions for Jarvis Landry, who loves doing a little bit of everything for the Browns offense

CB.com: It's a pretty young group around you at wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. out. How are those guys adjusting?

Landry: You would never know. You'd never know those guys are first- and second-year guys. They continue to improve each and every day. They're some of our hardest working guys on the team. The way they played, the way they approach the game is something that is important to our team because we need them. We need them to be able to block, be assignment sound, make catches, play special teams, all of the things those guys embrace.

CB.com: You had a relationship with Anthony Schwartz before the draft. What's the thing you like the best about the way he approaches the game?

Landry: Just his attention to details. I think that's one of the things he embodies. Last week, he played in a huge environment like KC down in Arrowhead and I don't think he had one mental error. That says a lot about his preparation.

CB.com: You did a little bit of everything in Week 1. You caught the ball, ran the ball and even had an opportunity to throw it. Is that the kind of role you like?

Landry: That's probably always been the case. Coach Stefanski does a great job of allowing me to be that guy for this team and use me in those ways. It's a weapon. It's another weapon our offense has. I love being a part of those plays and hopefully we'll keep it going and making positive plays so I can keep doing them.

CB.com: When do you find time to warm up your arm?

Landry: I never really do. I never really do but I'm always ready.

CB.com: There's a lot of familiar faces on this Texans roster. Is there one person you're most looking forward to seeing?

Landry: I'm looking forward to seeing all of those guys. All of those guys, we share a distinct type of relationship. I'm happy for each and every last one of them and looking forward to seeing all of them.

CB.com: Houston's defense had a strong start to the season. What challenges do they present and how different are they from what you saw Week 1?

Landry: They're pretty sound. They know what coverages they want to play and they do it to a high level. That's something that makes it pretty tough on an offense to not make mistakes. They thrive on teams making mistakes. They're very simplistic with a lot of things they do but they do those things well. You make mistakes and they can make plays for sure.

CB.com: You got to experience a full stadium last week but that crowd was rooting against you. This week, they'll be rooting for you at FirstEnergy Stadium. How excited are you about playing in front of a packed house?