News & Notes: Jarvis Landry continues to impress with toughness, versatility

Jarvis Landry caught five passes and scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season, but it's what he didn't do in Sunday's season opener that symbolized the kind of trust the Browns have in the veteran wide receiver.

It was late in the second quarter, and Landry took a pitch from Baker Mayfield, stopped in his tracks and looked downfield for an open receiver. It was a familiar scene for Browns fans who have seen Landry at the center of these types of plays in the past. Over the past two seasons, Landry, as a thrower, is 5-of-6 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

This time, though, Landry didn't throw it. Instead, Landry zigged and zagged his way to an 8-yard gain that turned into a 23-yarder after Kansas City was flagged for a facemask penalty. The Browns scored their third touchdown of the half a few plays later.

"They were tired up front a little bit, so they sniffed out what we were trying to do," Landry said. "They didn't rush too much and Coach puts me in those positions because he trusts me to make good decisions. I was going to throw it away. I thought about my QBR. I saw a little green grass so I just took it.

"That's part of the reason he allows me to be a part of those plays."

Landry, now in his fourth season for the Browns, showed off the versatility that's made him an invaluable part of offense since he joined the team in 2018. As healthy as he's been in multiple years, Landry put together a season opener that included five catches for 71 yards and a spin-filled, 5-yard touchdown run that saw him absorb multiple hard hits early in the second quarter.

"I channeled my Alvin Kamara right there," Landry said.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wants the players around Landry to channel their inner Jarvis Landry. That's how much he values the veteran wide receiver, who brings immense value to the Browns on the field as a player and off the field as a leader.

"I would take 11 Jarvis' out there. He's a pro's pro. He's as tough as they come. He generally gives us sparks. If we need something to get going, we try to find a way to get Juice involved. He's gonna make it happen.