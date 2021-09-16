News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry continues to impress with toughness, versatility

Veteran WR showed a little bit of everything he offers in Sunday’s season opener

Sep 16, 2021 at 03:37 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jarvis Landry caught five passes and scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season, but it's what he didn't do in Sunday's season opener that symbolized the kind of trust the Browns have in the veteran wide receiver.

It was late in the second quarter, and Landry took a pitch from Baker Mayfield, stopped in his tracks and looked downfield for an open receiver. It was a familiar scene for Browns fans who have seen Landry at the center of these types of plays in the past. Over the past two seasons, Landry, as a thrower, is 5-of-6 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

This time, though, Landry didn't throw it. Instead, Landry zigged and zagged his way to an 8-yard gain that turned into a 23-yarder after Kansas City was flagged for a facemask penalty. The Browns scored their third touchdown of the half a few plays later.

"They were tired up front a little bit, so they sniffed out what we were trying to do," Landry said. "They didn't rush too much and Coach puts me in those positions because he trusts me to make good decisions. I was going to throw it away. I thought about my QBR. I saw a little green grass so I just took it.

"That's part of the reason he allows me to be a part of those plays."

Landry, now in his fourth season for the Browns, showed off the versatility that's made him an invaluable part of offense since he joined the team in 2018. As healthy as he's been in multiple years, Landry put together a season opener that included five catches for 71 yards and a spin-filled, 5-yard touchdown run that saw him absorb multiple hard hits early in the second quarter.

"I channeled my Alvin Kamara right there," Landry said.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wants the players around Landry to channel their inner Jarvis Landry. That's how much he values the veteran wide receiver, who brings immense value to the Browns on the field as a player and off the field as a leader.

"I would take 11 Jarvis' out there. He's a pro's pro. He's as tough as they come. He generally gives us sparks. If we need something to get going, we try to find a way to get Juice involved. He's gonna make it happen.

"His toughness, his leadership and his love for the game are infectious."

Photos: Texans Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Houston Texans

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.
1 / 29

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on September 15, 2021.
2 / 29

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
3 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on September 15, 2021.
4 / 29

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.
5 / 29

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 15, 2021.
6 / 29

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.
7 / 29

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
8 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on September 15, 2021.
9 / 29

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
10 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 15, 2021.
11 / 29

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.
12 / 29

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.
13 / 29

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
14 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 15, 2021.
15 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 15, 2021.
16 / 29

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 15, 2021.
17 / 29

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on September 15, 2021.
18 / 29

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on September 15, 2021.
19 / 29

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 15, 2021.
20 / 29

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.
21 / 29

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on September 15, 2021.
22 / 29

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
23 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on September 15, 2021.
24 / 29

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
25 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on September 15, 2021.
26 / 29

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.
27 / 29

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.
28 / 29

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 15, 2021.
29 / 29

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Contingency Plans

Van Pelt said the Browns were getting rookie LT James Hudson III ready for Sunday's game in the event Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Chris Hubbard (triceps) were unable to play. Neither Wills nor Hubbard participated in Thursday's practice.

Hudson, the Browns' fourth-round selection, worked at both left and right tackle during the preseason after starring as a left tackle at the University of Cincinnati.

"He's getting better. He's definitely an arrow pointed up guy," Van Pelt said. "All the work he's put in already, the day he got here for minicamp he's had one-on-one practice with Coach (Bill) Callahan and Coach (Scott) Peters. He's going to continue to get better. He's a guy I'm excited to see if he gets a chance to play this week to see how he responds to a real NFL game."

High Praise for the Rookie

Landry on Thursday continued to heap praise upon rookie WR Anthony Schwartz, who had three catches for 69 yards and a 17-yard run in his NFL debut Sunday.

"I told him on Monday I was extremely proud of the way he played, the way he approached the game," Landry said. "I don't know if he even had a mental error in the game. He played pretty much close to a perfect game. He really showed his speed and his presence was definitely felt."

Van Pelt said the Browns planned to use Schwartz in some capacity in the season opener, but his role increased when Odell Beckham Jr. was made inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. With Beckham slated to miss Sunday's game, Schwartz appears poised again to serve a significant role in Cleveland's offensive attack.

"He's on top of his game for sure," Van Pelt said. "That's one of his areas of strength, his intelligence and his ability to study and learn the plays. We're really glad to see him make those plays. You can see the speed on the field. He'll continue to get better as the season goes along."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns working through injuries at offensive tackle

Cleveland is dealing with multiple injuries on both sides of the O-line
news

News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. 'day to day' with ankle injury

The Browns received positive news regarding the status of Wills, a reliable second-year LT veteran
news

News & Notes: Browns expect success, stability from K Chase McLaughlin

Cleveland enters the 2021 season with a new face at a vital position
news

News & Notes: Browns are locked in for 2021, 'way past' playoff loss at KC

Browns don't need to look backward to get the motivation they need for Sunday's season opener
news

News & Notes: Browns enter Chiefs Week close to full strength

Cleveland is getting healthy at the absolute right time
news

News & Notes: Browns players go on 3-day hiatus to 'charge our battery up' before Week 1

The Browns are taking an NFL-mandated three-day break before returning to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and readying up for the Kansas City Chiefs
news

News & Notes: Browns hopeful Jacob Phillips will be back in 2021

The 2nd-year LB recently underwent surgery on a torn biceps
news

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'tough decisions' are ahead as roster cuts loom

The Browns must trim their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday by 4 p.m.
news

News & Notes: K Chase McLaughlin has been 'outstanding,' but competition isn't over

Cleveland's kicking competition hasn't come to a close despite Cody Parkey's departure
news

News & Notes: Malik McDowell 'in a really good place'

Former 2017 2nd-round pick is coming off an impressive performance against the Giants
news

News & Notes: John Johnson III confident new-look defense will be ready for Week 1

Injuries have limited the starting group's time together, but Johnson is optimistic about the group's progress
Advertising