News & Notes: Browns working through injuries at offensive tackle

The Browns opened practice Wednesday, their first of the week as they began their preparations for Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans, without three of their four offensive tackles.

Asked how the team would navigate the practice without them, Kevin Stefanski smiled and said, "good question."

"We've got some plans. We'll make it work," Stefanski said. "That's certainly something we're up on the white board with who's going to be where, but we'll be fine for practice."

As for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium, that will be determined as the week unfolds.

Starters Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) and super sub Chris Hubbard (triceps), who filled in for Wills on Sunday, were all sidelined for the first practice of the week. All three players are considered day to day and will have their progress monitored throughout the week, Stefanski said.

The Browns, of course, have been in this position before.

As good as their starting offensive line played in 2020, the five-man unit only played eight full games together. That included the playoffs, when Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio missed the Wild Card game and Wills missed almost all of the Divisional Round game against the Chiefs after suffering an ankle sprain on the offense's first play.