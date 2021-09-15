Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 0-1 and coming off a 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are 1-0 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21.
- The Texans lead the all-time series, 7-4. The Browns won the last matchup, 10-7, on Nov. 15, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Looking to Rebound— The Browns are coming off a disappointing loss at Kansas City, a game in which Cleveland led for the majority of the game against the two-time defending AFC champions.
- Home Cooking — The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time in 2021 and will play in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since 2019.
- Familiar Faces Everywhere — No team in the NFL has more former Browns than the Texans, whose roster includes QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Christian Kirksey, S Eric Murray, TE Pharaoh Brown, CB Terrance Mitchell and CB Tavierre Thomas, among others.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
