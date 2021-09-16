Browns focused on finishing strong, but another fast start remains just as important

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowl WR, played an integral role in helping the Browns accomplish their fast start, but he did so in ways beyond catching the football.

His first touch didn't come from a reception, but rather a rush. He received a handoff at Chiefs' 5-yard line as he audibled in front of quarterback Baker Mayfield and ran through a few Chiefs defenders and into the end zone.

That play was one of many innovative calls from Stefanski that ultimately helped the Browns gain an early edge. The usage of third-round rookie speedster WR Anthony Schwartz, who got behind the defense for a 44-yard catch and also took a handoff for a 17-yard gain, was part of it, too. So were the Browns opting to go for it — and converting — on two fourth-down calls in the first quarter that led to touchdowns.

"It was a good start," guard Joel Bitonio said. "It felt good. I felt the offense did a lot of good things out there. I think we ran the ball really well. We were really efficient."

As a result of the sustained offensive success, the defense felt refreshed and had plenty of energy to be great in the first half, too. That was part of the reason why they prevented the Chiefs from finding the end zone on two of their first three drives and gave the Browns a shot to win once the second half began.

Yes, things unraveled late in the second half — nobody is making excuses for the 75-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown catch that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game — but they wouldn't have been in a spot to lead in the fourth quarter without the strong first half.

"We played fast. We played physical," safety John Johnson III said. "We definitely gave ourselves a chance to win. You do not want to give up that many points or that many yards, but I think there are definitely some highlights from that game."

The Browns have shown no interest in discussing that fast start as a "moral victory" from Sunday's game. Rather, they're using it as an example on how they need to continue to start games in the future.