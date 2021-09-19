By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb continues NFL's longest active touchdown streak

Chubb has recorded a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL

Sep 19, 2021 at 05:04 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

8 - Nick Chubb has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

95 - Chubb led the effort with 95 of the Browns' 159 total rushing yards, while Kareem Hunt added a few other big gains for 51 yards. As expected, the Browns turned to their run game late to protect their lead — and it worked.

105 - Despite briefly heading into the locker room in the second quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with a 105 quarterback rating built behind 213 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

9 - Mayfield has thrown just nine incompletions this season. He finished 19-of-21 in Week 2.

9 - We're using this number again for how many Browns players made a reception Sunday. The entire receiving group stepped up among injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) and Jarvis Landry, who exited the game early in the first quarter with a knee injury.

4 - Fullback Andy Janovich scored his fourth career rushing touchdown — and first-ever touchdown with the Browns — on the second drive of the game, a possession made possible after the Browns recovered a Texans fumble on a punt return. Janovich scored from the 1 and gave the Browns a 7-0 lead.

5 - Mayfield, meanwhile, scored his fifth career rushing touchdown with just over a minute left in the second quarter. His 5-yard sprint to the end zone tied the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.

5 - Total number of kicks made by Chase McLaughlin, who has been perfect to start the season. He converted on a 30-yard field goal and hit four extra points Sunday after hitting three extra points last week.

33 - That's how many yards rookie RB Demetric Felton Jr. went for on his first career touchdown — and first career reception — in the third quarter. He juked his way through several Texans defenders and punched it through to give the Browns a 21-14 lead.

114 - Felton was a weapon for the Browns in all situations and finished with 114 total yards. 51 of them came through the air, which led all Browns receivers, while the other 65 came on punt and kick returns.

7 - The Browns defense allowed the Texans to hang around due to struggles on third down. They allowed Houston to convert on 7-of-13 opportunities.

6 - 10-year veteran LB Malcolm Smith snagged his sixth-career interception midway through the third quarter. The catch was made after Smith dove for a pass from rookie Davis Mills, who replaced QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to begin the second half.

Photos: Week 2 - Texans at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Texans in week two

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
1 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
2 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
3 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
4 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
5 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
6 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
7 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
8 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
9 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
10 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
11 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
12 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
13 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
14 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
15 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
16 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
17 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
18 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
19 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
20 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
21 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
22 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
23 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
24 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
25 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
26 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
27 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
28 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
29 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
30 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
31 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
32 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
33 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
34 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
35 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
36 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
37 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
38 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
39 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
