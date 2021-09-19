Post Game Recap

Presented by

Browns deliver a home-opening win at a packed FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland weathers some early struggles before taking control in the 2nd half

Sep 19, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns fans waited nearly two years for a day like Sunday, and they were treated to the kind of result they've come to expect at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns were a little sloppy out of the gate and had to weather a couple of injury scares along the way, but they buckled down in the second half and finished strong on their way to a 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans.

The Browns moved to 1-1 with their first win of the 2021 season and first game back on the shores of Lake Erie since they clinched a trip to the playoffs in Week 17 of the 2020 regular season.

"A good team win," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I thought the crowd was outstanding and in their seats right at the kickoff so I hope they are back at the Muni Lot already but nice job. They helped affect the game. They did a nice job. It was not always clean, especially in that first half. I did not think it was really clean football, but we had guys step up and make plays really throughout the game."

Baker Mayfield started off hot before putting a brief scare into the 67,895 in attendance when he went down with an apparent shoulder injury. Mayfield never missed a snap, though, as he finished 19-of-21 for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown, which officially served notice Mayfield would be just fine on this Sunday.

Even after making a quick trip to the locker room, Mayfield said he never doubted whether he'd be able to return to the game.

"Obviously, not an ideal situation," Mayfield said. "It kind of popped in and out, but I will be good. Nothing too serious."

Nick Chubb (11 carries, 95 yards) and Kareem Hunt (13 carries, 51 yards) powered a Browns rushing attack that picked up steam as the afternoon progressed and put the game away in the fourth quarter. Chubb's 26-yard touchdown run with 5:52 to play capped the kind of game-sealing drive Cleveland utilized throughout its 2020 playoff run.

"I thought Nick had as few runs that you could kind of feel were getting the crowd going when he was breaking a few tackles, and Kareem was real close if he did not get tripped on that one," Mayfield said. "Those guys run so hard. We are really blessed to have the offensive line that we do and those two backs. To be able to put one of them in that is fresh and go out there and do their thing, we are very lucky to have that."

The Browns lost veteran Jarvis Landry to a knee injury on the second play of the game and relied on a heavy dose of tight ends to pace the passing attack. Austin Hooper (five catches, 40 yards), Harrison Bryant (four catches, 49 yards) and David Njoku (two catches, 18 yards) combined for 11 catches and 107 yards while rookie RB Demetric Felton delivered the first two catches of his NFL career with flair, scoring from 33 yards on a third-quarter touchdown and adding another 18 on a catch that got Cleveland rolling on its game-sealing drive.

"We are going to continue to try and get him the ball and see how teams are going to try and defend him because he is one of those hybrid guys that may create some mismatch problems, and if they want to take a safety or another DB to cover him, then that means one of our tight ends has a linebacker," Mayfield said. "We have to play it to our advantage, and we are lucky to have him."

The Browns took the lead for good after their first possession of the second half.

Cleveland methodically drove into field goal range before a holding penalty set up second-and-19 from the Texans' 33. Mayfield dropped back and threw a quick screen to Felton, who shook off some would-be tacklers, made a few more miss with a spin move and utilized some key blocks on his way into the end zone. The 33-yard touchdown was the first of Felton's NFL career on the first reception of his career.

"It was awesome. It was a great experience," Felton said. "Everyone did their job, blocked for me, and I was able to get in the end zone."

Photos: Week 2 - Texans at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Texans in week two

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
1 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
2 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
3 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
4 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
5 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
6 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
7 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
8 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
9 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
10 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
11 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
12 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
13 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
14 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
15 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
16 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
17 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
18 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
19 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
20 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
21 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
22 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
23 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
24 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
25 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
26 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
27 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
28 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
29 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
30 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
31 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
32 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
33 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
34 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
35 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
36 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
37 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
38 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
39 / 39

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Texans, who played with rookie Davis Mills at QB for the entire second half after Tyrod Taylor exited with a hamstring injury, sliced the lead to a field goal with 11:32 to play after a lengthy scoring drive that was capped by a Brandin Cooks touchdown. The Browns delivered a definitive response with Hunt and Chubb leading the way on their ensuing nine-play, 82-yard drive.

"If you put it in our hands, the running backs and the O-line, I am sure we will get the job done, which we have done in the past," Chubb said. "It comes down to how we practice and our mentality to run the ball, even when they know we are running the ball. If you put in our hands, we will do our best job to get the job done."

The Browns committed two turnovers and dealt with two injury scares in a topsy turvy start to their home opener. Still, they took a 14-14 tie into the locker room thanks to a run-dominant drive on their final possession of the half.

Landry was sidelined with a knee injury after hauling in a catch on Cleveland's opening drive. Mayfield, meanwhile, was forced to make a quick trip to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield was in on the tackle following his second-quarter interception, was slow to get up and required some assistance to get back on the field. He was back for the following drive, and he capped the 10-play, 75-yard possession with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:14 left in the half.

Cleveland's defense struggled to contain Taylor, who completed 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards in the first half before exiting with a hamstring injury. Twenty-two of those yards came on a touchdown pass to RB Phillip Lindsay that tied the score, 7-7, with 5:18 to play in the first quarter. Taylor gave the Texans the lead after Mayfield's interception when he capped Houston's drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.

"The first 15 was tough," DE Myles Garrett said. "They were doing things that we weren't really seeing in them before. It was a combination of that and trying to switch up their tendencies a bit, and we just have to adjust."

The Browns took advantage of a Houston turnover to take an early lead. Sione Takitaki recovered a muffed punt, and Cleveland pounced first with a 29-yard Harrison Bryant catch and then a 1-yard touchdown run by FB Andy Janovich.

The Browns are back in action at FirstEnergy Stadium next Sunday when they host the Bears.

"It needs to be loud when people come play in Cleveland," Mayfield said. "This is a traditional and very historically rich franchise that it needs to be a place where people when they have to come here they know it is going to be loud. We have another home game next week. Hopefully, we get the same atmosphere."

Related Content

news

Browns build early lead but can't hold on in Kansas City

Chiefs' 2nd-half rally thwarts Browns' bid for a win in season opener
news

Browns see action from starters, hang on late for win vs. Falcons

The Browns gave some of their offensive and defensive starters playing time in their final preseason tune-up Sunday in Atlanta
news

Browns hang on late, complete productive week with preseason win vs. Giants

The Browns wrapped up their week, which included two joint practices with the Giants, with a 17-13 win Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Browns control pace, win 1st preseason game vs. Jaguars

A few rookies turned in promising debuts while the defense limited the Jaguars
news

Browns' comeback comes up short, memorable 2020 season comes to an end in Kansas City

Cleveland falls to Kansas City, 22-17, in the AFC Divisional Round
news

Resilient Browns blitz Steelers with historic 1st quarter, win big to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Cleveland takes down the Steelers to win its 1st playoff game since 1994
news

PLAYOFF BOUND! Browns beat Steelers to punch long-awaited postseason ticket

Cleveland is back in the postseason for the first time since 2002
news

Browns' comeback bid comes up short vs. Jets

Cleveland falls to 10-5 with loss in New York
news

Browns win 10th game of 2020 with complete performance vs. Giants

Cleveland bounces back in a big way, moves to 10-4
news

Browns come back twice in 4th quarter but fall short vs. Ravens

Cleveland falls to 9-4 on the season with its 1st loss since Week 8
news

Browns blitz Titans with historic 1st half, win 4th in a row

Cleveland moves to 9-3 on the season with resounding victory over Tennessee
Advertising