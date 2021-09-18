The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a home-opening victory over the Houston Texans 

For more than 50 minutes, the Browns were the better team at Arrowhead Stadium in the season opener against the Chiefs, but it's a 60-minute game in the NFL, and the Browns ultimately fell short, 33-29. They will look to put together a complete 60-minute performance against the visiting Houston Texans, who won their season opener, 37-21, over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns will be playing in front of a full FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time since 2019, and I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans as they go crazy at the home opener. This game will be all about righting the ship at home in Week 2, just as the Browns did in 2020.

Let's take a look at three keys to a Browns win in this week's Winning Mix.

1. Raw Power Running Game

In the Browns' 2020 win over the Houston Texans, the team leaned heavily on the dynamic backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. In that game, both Chubb and Hunt received 19 carries and rushed for more than 100 yards apiece. Chubb led the way with 126 yards and a touchdown and could have had a second had he not stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line on a game-clinching run. Hunt picked up 104 yards rushing and added another 28 receiving on that stormy day a year ago. Let's see more of the same in this matchup on Sunday.