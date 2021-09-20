Snap Counts: Demetric Felton makes the most of his 1st offensive plays

— One week after playing exclusively on special teams, rookie RB Demetric Felton made his offensive debut against the Texans. In just three snaps of work, Felton made a big impact, as he caught a screen pass and was able to turn it into a highlight-reel, 33-yard touchdown. Later, he caught a short pass and turned it into an 18-yard gain on Cleveland's game-sealing touchdown drive.

— T Jedrick Wills Jr., who missed practice all week with an ankle injury, played the first 43 snaps before he was replaced by Blake Hance.

"Jed did a great job gutting it out," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He wanted to play. He worked out pregame. He got better as he worked out and felt like he wanted to go compete with his teammates. I think that is outstanding for the young man. He is still in his second year so to see him fight to get out there was great. As the game wore on, I think it was getting more sore and more stiff, if you will. We made the decision to go to Blake there at that time."

— With Jarvis Landry lost to a knee injury after just two plays, Rashard Higgins saw his playing time increase in a big way, going from four snaps in Week 1 to 43 on Sunday. Donovan Peoples-Jones led all WRs with 46 snaps.

— FB Andy Janovich was on the field for 11 snaps. One of those resulted in his first rushing TD as a Browns player.

— All three Browns TEs — Austin Hooper (42), David Njoku (36), Harrison Bryant (31) — played more than 50 percent of the snaps.

— S John Johnson III never came off the field for the Browns defense. CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II missed just one snap apiece.

— With Anthony Walker sidelined, veteran Malcolm Smith pulled extensive duty, playing all but three snaps. No other linebacker played more than 41 percent of the snaps.

— In his NFL debut, S Grant Delpit played 26 of a possible 61 snaps.

— Myles Garrett led all defensive linemen with 49 snaps. Jadeveon Clowney was right behind him with 46.