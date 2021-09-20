News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. 'no worse for the wear' after gutting through ankle injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that three players recovering from injuries following the Browns' Week 2 win over the Texans are considered to be "week to week."

WR Jarvis Landry, who went down on the second play from scrimmage with a knee injury, was one of them — more information on Landry can be found here.

LB Sione Takitaki, who suffered a hamstring injury after playing 16 snaps on defense, will also be monitored on a week-to-week basis. OL Chris Hubbard, who didn't play Sunday after he injured his triceps in Week 1, is on the same timetable.

Over a dozen injury timeouts were needed between the Texans and Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"Injuries, nobody likes them. They're awful," Stefanski said. "You never want to see that, but it's part of our game. It's a very physical game. Guys have to step up. That's the nature of this thing. I thought guys stepped up."

OL Jedrick Wills Jr. played 70 percent of the offensive snaps before he was relieved by Blake Hance. Wills was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 and attempted to play as long as he could, which was the Browns' plan after Wills tested the ankle in pregame and felt comfortable enough to compete.

"He's no worse for the wear," Stefanski said. "I'm really proud of him for how he wanted to go out there and competed. It got stiff, and I thought it was the right thing to do to take him out. It was a big deal, and I think his teammates realize it was a big deal, when you fight to make it to Sunday."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder after making a tackle following his lone interception. After briefly getting it checked out in the locker room, he returned to the game without missing a snap — and didn't miss a pass the remainder of the game.

Stefanski said Mayfield is doing well.

"Our training staff has talked to him," he said. "He's sore, but he's doing fine."

Stefanski didn't rule any of the aforementioned players out for Sunday's game against the Bears. He also said he has not made a decision on WR Odell Beckham Jr., who was questionable in Week 1 and ruled out early in Week 2 as he continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury in 2020.