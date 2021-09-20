Jarvis Landry 'week to week' with knee sprain

Jarvis Landry is considered "week to week" with a sprained knee, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
The injury is to Landry's medial collateral ligament, Stefanski said. He's not yet been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, but the Browns will prepare other players to help fill the void for however long he's sidelined.
"He's attacking his rehab as you can imagine," Stefanski said. "Nobody likes to be injured … these guys are going to fight their rear ends off to get back and battle and compete with their teammates. I think Jarvis will be another example of that."
Landry suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-21 win over the Texans. He limped off the field under his own power but never returned, logging just two snaps and seeing his streak of 111 consecutive games with at least two receptions — the fourth-longest in NFL history — come to an end.
Without Landry, the Browns relied heavily on their tight ends, as Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku combined for 11 catches for 107 yards. The rest of Cleveland's wide receivers — Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz — combined for three catches for 41 yards.
The Browns are already without Odell Beckham Jr., who is continuing to recover from the season-ending knee surgery he underwent in November 2020. Stefanski said Beckham's return to the field would not be affected by Landry's injury.
"We try to put together a game plan to win that game each week. It's our job to see who's available to us and construct a game plan accordingly," Stefanski said.
"Donovan has made big plays for us, think about that third down late in the Kansas City game, and I know Schwartz has made big plays for us. If those two are out there, we're going to be counting on them. If someone else is out there, we're counting on them. That's how it works."
Replacing Landry's on-field presence and leadership will be even tougher. Browns RB Kareem Hunt said Landry is a "big-time leader" who "plays angry." He expects Landry to be "even angrier" when he returns.
"I can't wait for him to get healthy and back out there," Hunt said.
