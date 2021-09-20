Jarvis Landry 'week to week' with knee sprain

"We try to put together a game plan to win that game each week. It's our job to see who's available to us and construct a game plan accordingly," Stefanski said.

"Donovan has made big plays for us, think about that third down late in the Kansas City game, and I know Schwartz has made big plays for us. If those two are out there, we're going to be counting on them. If someone else is out there, we're counting on them. That's how it works."

Replacing Landry's on-field presence and leadership will be even tougher. Browns RB Kareem Hunt said Landry is a "big-time leader" who "plays angry." He expects Landry to be "even angrier" when he returns.