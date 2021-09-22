News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL-best completion rate 'a whole team stat'

After two weeks, Baker Mayfield stands alone with an NFL-best 81.6 completion percentage.
The way Mayfield sees it, the entire Browns offense is standing alongside him.
Mayfield has thrown just nine incompletions in Cleveland's first two games, going 40-for-49 for 534 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He isn't dinking and dunking his way to this mark, either, as he sits second in the NFL behind Russell Wilson with an average of 10.9 yards per attempt.
Mayfield's completion percentage through the first two games of the season is the third-best in NFL history. He made a point Wednesday to spread the praise to everyone he views who has contributed to that achievement — and the list was a lengthy one.
"That is protection, that is everybody being in the right spot at the right time, accuracy, ball out on time and those guys making plays and finishing the plays," Mayfield said. "For us, that is a whole team stat. I think that gives credit to everyone else, as well."
Mayfield has always been considered an accurate passer, but his completion percentage has never been this good.
Last year, even with the Browns offense humming at its highest levels in years, Mayfield finished 30th in the NFL with a 62.8 completion percentage. In his breakout rookie campaign, Mayfield completed 63.8 percent of his passes before seeing that number drop to 59.4 in 2019.
For reference, Mayfield's current completion percentage is roughly 11 points higher than the 70.7 mark MVP Aaron Rodgers posted to lead the NFL in 2020.
"Game planning and preparation is a huge part of that completion percentage and just being on that same page of 'Here is certain look. The ball is going to come here. Be ready for it,'" Mayfield said. "If you are a guy who might have to grab the attention of someone on a route scheme, then it is just being on the same page. We have done that so far so we need to keep getting better."
Baker's Shoulder
Mayfield joked his left shoulder was "attached still" after injuring it during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans.
Mayfield suffered the injury after he attempted to make a tackle following an interception. He briefly left the sidelines for the locker room following the play but never missed a snap.
Stefanski said the play was a "learning lesson" for Mayfield, who was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
"He is a very competitive player. He is a very competitive person. He is fiery," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "The tackle itself — obviously we want to get him on the ground without getting hurt so that is a learning lesson obviously. But his teammates respond to him and certainly in moments where he is gutting things out and he is showing his toughness, I think your teammates respond to that."
Odell 'Full Go' At Wednesday's Practice
Odell Beckham Jr. was "full go" at Wednesday's practice, Stefanski said, marking the first time since Beckham's November 2020 knee surgery he was able to participate in all aspects of practice.
Stefanski did not have an update on Beckham's playing status for Sunday. Last week, Beckham, who has yet to play this season, was ruled out before Wednesday's practice.
"We will see how it goes, but Odell has been great out here at practice," Stefanski said. "He is working really hard. He has a ton of reps between just him and Baker. Has gotten a ton of reps in seven-on-seven and the team drills. I think the guys recognize that he is a dynamic football player."
T Chris Hubbard (triceps), C JC Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Hubbard and Takitaki are considered "week to week" with their injuries.
Stefanski said he expects Wills, who played a little more than a half on his injured ankle in Week 2, to practice at some point this week.