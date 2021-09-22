News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL-best completion rate 'a whole team stat'

After two weeks, Baker Mayfield stands alone with an NFL-best 81.6 completion percentage.

The way Mayfield sees it, the entire Browns offense is standing alongside him.

Mayfield has thrown just nine incompletions in Cleveland's first two games, going 40-for-49 for 534 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He isn't dinking and dunking his way to this mark, either, as he sits second in the NFL behind Russell Wilson with an average of 10.9 yards per attempt.

Mayfield's completion percentage through the first two games of the season is the third-best in NFL history. He made a point Wednesday to spread the praise to everyone he views who has contributed to that achievement — and the list was a lengthy one.

"That is protection, that is everybody being in the right spot at the right time, accuracy, ball out on time and those guys making plays and finishing the plays," Mayfield said. "For us, that is a whole team stat. I think that gives credit to everyone else, as well."

Mayfield has always been considered an accurate passer, but his completion percentage has never been this good.

Last year, even with the Browns offense humming at its highest levels in years, Mayfield finished 30th in the NFL with a 62.8 completion percentage. In his breakout rookie campaign, Mayfield completed 63.8 percent of his passes before seeing that number drop to 59.4 in 2019.

For reference, Mayfield's current completion percentage is roughly 11 points higher than the 70.7 mark MVP Aaron Rodgers posted to lead the NFL in 2020.