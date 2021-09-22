Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 1-1 and coming off a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. The Bears are 1-1 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17.
- The Bears lead the all-time series, 7-4. The Bears won the last matchup, 20-3, on Dec. 24, 2017, at Soldier Field.
Storylines to Watch
- Life Without Jarvis— The Browns will play their first of at least three games without WR Jarvis Landry, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.
- Bring The Pressure — The Browns are looking for more pressure from their front seven after recording just three sacks in the first two games.
- Rookie Under Center? — Because of a knee injury to starter Andy Dalton, the Bears could trot out rookie Justin Fields, the former Ohio State star, for his first NFL start.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns