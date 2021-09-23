What the Bears are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bears, we're checking out what they're saying in Chicago about the game.
They have a lot of great players on their defense — Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and a great secondary. They play fast, they play with speed and they're physical. That should be a great challenge to us. Bears rookie QB Justin Fields on facing the Browns' defense
He's an athlete. That's what makes him so good — being able to extend plays and throw the ball, and just having to stop that run game as well. DE Mario Edwards Jr. on Baker Mayfield
Everyone says it starts with the two-headed monster in the backfield with Chubb and Hunt. Of course, Chubb never seems to go down with just one hit. Hunt is a very versatile back ... We've got to stop the run if they decide to run your way. DE Robert Quinn on facing the Browns' run game
We all know who these defensive ends are. They've also made good changes in the secondary, but I think you have to start it up front with how they play and how they can disrupt at defensive end. You're going to have to block, run and pass, so I think that's job No. 1, looking at them specifically. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on planning to face the Browns defense
You have to assume they're watching all his plays from the preseason and using that to evaluate what he is ... I think it's harder for them than it is for us because we get to decide what plays we pick, and they have to figure it out. Lazor on the Browns preparing to face first-round rookie QB Justin Fields
That stadium, it's like Solider (Field). It's tricky, especially when you get into the Dawg Pound area. There's a nice little pocket of air. It's just unpredictable down there. I've seen a lot of missed kicks in the Dawg Pound area. Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on kicking at FirstEnergy Stadium
He's been balling since he started in the league. I've been watching him for a long time. He's a top receiver in this league, and he's been that for a long time. Bears WR Darnell Mooney on Odell Beckham Jr.