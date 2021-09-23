What They're Saying

Presented by

What the Bears are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Chicago for the debut of Bears' first-round rookie QB Justin Fields

Sep 23, 2021 at 05:21 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bears, we're checking out what they're saying in Chicago about the game.

They have a lot of great players on their defense — Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and a great secondary. They play fast, they play with speed and they're physical. That should be a great challenge to us. Bears rookie QB Justin Fields on facing the Browns' defense

Related Links

Justin Fields: 'Excited to see where I can improve' | Press Conference

He's an athlete. That's what makes him so good — being able to extend plays and throw the ball, and just having to stop that run game as well. DE Mario Edwards Jr. on Baker Mayfield

Mario Edwards Jr.: Media Availability | Press Conference

Everyone says it starts with the two-headed monster in the backfield with Chubb and Hunt. Of course, Chubb never seems to go down with just one hit. Hunt is a very versatile back ... We've got to stop the run if they decide to run your way. DE Robert Quinn on facing the Browns' run game

Robert Quinn on playing with Khalil Mack: 'Pick your poison' | Press Conference

We all know who these defensive ends are. They've also made good changes in the secondary, but I think you have to start it up front with how they play and how they can disrupt at defensive end. You're going to have to block, run and pass, so I think that's job No. 1, looking at them specifically. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on planning to face the Browns defense
You have to assume they're watching all his plays from the preseason and using that to evaluate what he is ... I think it's harder for them than it is for us because we get to decide what plays we pick, and they have to figure it out. Lazor on the Browns preparing to face first-round rookie QB Justin Fields

Bill Lazor Press Conference 9/23

That stadium, it's like Solider (Field). It's tricky, especially when you get into the Dawg Pound area. There's a nice little pocket of air. It's just unpredictable down there. I've seen a lot of missed kicks in the Dawg Pound area. Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on kicking at FirstEnergy Stadium

Chris Tabor on challenges of kicking in Cleveland | Press Conference

He's been balling since he started in the league. I've been watching him for a long time. He's a top receiver in this league, and he's been that for a long time. Bears WR Darnell Mooney on Odell Beckham Jr.

Darnell Mooney on building chemistry with QBs | Press Conference

Related Content

news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Houston for its first home game of 2021
news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for its highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown
news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Kansas City in the Divisional Round showdown at Arrowhead Stadium
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Playoff showdown at Heinz Field
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland faces a win-and-in game against Pittsburgh
news

What the Jets are saying about the Browns

Cleveland is looking for its 11th win of 2020 on Sunday
news

What the Giants are saying about the Browns

Cleveland is back in the primetime stage Sunday against the Giants
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland faces its division rival on the big stage of Monday Night Football
news

What the Titans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hits the road for another big AFC showdown
news

What the Jaguars are saying about the Browns

Cleveland will see a familiar face at LB on Sunday in Jacksonville
news

What the Eagles are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Philadelphia for the 1st time since the 2016 season opener
Advertising