Browns defense aims for better results on 3rd downs

Improvements are certainly on the way.

DEs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, for example, are leading a pass rush that ranks fifth in the NFL with a 56 percent pass rush win rate, according to ESPN. But the group has only totaled three sacks so far — with just one coming from Garrett. More sacks are coming, and it's a safe bet a chunk of those will come on third down.

The group also has yet to play a full game at full strength following the ejection of S Ronnie Harrison Jr. five plays into their first game, while LB Anthony Walker Jr. missed all of Week 2 with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next two games after being placed on Injured Reserve. Both players are key catalysts for Woods' coveted dime package — Harrison is one of three safeties needed to fulfill the six defensive backs needed to complete the formation, while Walker would be the lone linebacker, one who's capable of making plays in pass coverage and serving as a reliable tackler.

The Browns haven't been able to fulfill that scheme to its fullest potential yet. When they can, it likely will be among Woods' favorite third-down formations. The dime formation is supposed to keep offenses guessing and provide the defense with plenty of playmakers who excel in pass coverage.

"The possibilities are endless," safety John Johnson III said Thursday about the formation. "Hopefully each team presents a different opportunity for us to go out there and mix it up."

The main solution for third downs, however, will come as the defense continues to build its on-field chemistry. Those characteristics weren't expected to be perfect after just two games, but the Browns have been committed to learning from their mistakes and showing strides each week.

Not every play has gone the Browns' way, but Woods has still seen progress made.

"There are moments where guys execute, we're making plays and we're doing what we're supposed to do," he said. "We're doing it. You see it. We just need to do it more often and better."

That trend has to continue, and the third-down conversion rate is one way to monitor it.

The Browns are committed to getting it lower, and they know they must do it soon to fulfill the vision the defense created when it completed its offseason overhaul.