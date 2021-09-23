News & Notes: Greg Newsome II already showing he can bounce back from in-game adversity

Greg Newsome II made a mistake.

But just like he showed throughout training camp and in his three preseason opportunities, the first-round rookie out of Northwestern quickly regrouped and didn't make the same one twice.

The scene was the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. The mistake came on the first play of the fourth quarter, when he and Brandin Cooks were stride for stride with each other as Davis Mills lofted a deep ball down the sidelines. Newsome never turned his head around and made contact a hair too early, resulting in a costly, 27-yard pass interference penalty. The Texans would score a few plays later to slice into Cleveland's lead.

The redemption came on the very next series.

Mills looked for Cooks one more time when he faced a third-and-10 from the Texans' 22. Newsome and Cooks were once again stride for stride with each other, but this time Newsome was in much better position to make a clean play. He knocked the ball down and never gave Cooks a chance to catch it, forcing a fourth down and a Houston punt.

"I think you are going to see examples of these rookies growing throughout the season for sure," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That defensive pass interference, that is a tough play. He is in great position – just have to wait for the receiver's hands to go up and then your hands go up. He is in a good position so that is a good place to start."

Newsome is certainly off to a good start through his first two NFL games, and he'll look to build off the momentum he's generated Sunday against the Bears. It'll be a matchup against his old hometown team in his new city.

Perhaps this will be the week Newsome sees more than a handful of opportunities to make plays. Thus far, opposing quarterbacks have been reluctant to throw his way. The two plays with Cooks — one bad, one good — were among the very few in which Newsome had a chance to get his hands on the ball.

Knowing the nature of the league and the typical willingness of opposing quarterbacks to target rookie defensive backs, defensive coordinator Joe Woods doesn't expect that trend to last very long. Still, he feels good about how Newsome will handle it — whenever it happens to be.