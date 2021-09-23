News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II already showing he can bounce back from in-game adversity

1st-round rookie hasn’t been targeted much but is impressing his teammates and coaches

Sep 23, 2021 at 04:29 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Greg Newsome II made a mistake.

But just like he showed throughout training camp and in his three preseason opportunities, the first-round rookie out of Northwestern quickly regrouped and didn't make the same one twice.

The scene was the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. The mistake came on the first play of the fourth quarter, when he and Brandin Cooks were stride for stride with each other as Davis Mills lofted a deep ball down the sidelines. Newsome never turned his head around and made contact a hair too early, resulting in a costly, 27-yard pass interference penalty. The Texans would score a few plays later to slice into Cleveland's lead.

The redemption came on the very next series.

Mills looked for Cooks one more time when he faced a third-and-10 from the Texans' 22. Newsome and Cooks were once again stride for stride with each other, but this time Newsome was in much better position to make a clean play. He knocked the ball down and never gave Cooks a chance to catch it, forcing a fourth down and a Houston punt.

"I think you are going to see examples of these rookies growing throughout the season for sure," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That defensive pass interference, that is a tough play. He is in great position – just have to wait for the receiver's hands to go up and then your hands go up. He is in a good position so that is a good place to start."

Newsome is certainly off to a good start through his first two NFL games, and he'll look to build off the momentum he's generated Sunday against the Bears. It'll be a matchup against his old hometown team in his new city.

Perhaps this will be the week Newsome sees more than a handful of opportunities to make plays. Thus far, opposing quarterbacks have been reluctant to throw his way. The two plays with Cooks — one bad, one good — were among the very few in which Newsome had a chance to get his hands on the ball.

Knowing the nature of the league and the typical willingness of opposing quarterbacks to target rookie defensive backs, defensive coordinator Joe Woods doesn't expect that trend to last very long. Still, he feels good about how Newsome will handle it — whenever it happens to be.

"He is a confident guy. He plays clean technique," Woods said. "I think each game, he is getting better and he is believing in his ability. I am sure somebody is going to come out and try to throw six or seven balls at him, but I think mentally, physically and athletically, he can handle it."

Photos: Bears Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Chicago Bears

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 22, 2021.
1 / 35

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on September 22, 2021.
2 / 35

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during practice on September 22, 2021.
3 / 35

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 22, 2021.
4 / 35

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.
5 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on September 22, 2021.
6 / 35

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 22, 2021.
7 / 35

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ken Kovash during practice on September 22, 2021.
8 / 35

Ken Kovash during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 22, 2021.
9 / 35

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on September 22, 2021.
10 / 35

A helmet during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on September 22, 2021.
11 / 35

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 22, 2021.
12 / 35

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Davion Davis (18) during practice on September 22, 2021.
13 / 35

Wide receiver Davion Davis (18) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.
14 / 35

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.
15 / 35

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on September 22, 2021.
16 / 35

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (87) during practice on September 22, 2021.
17 / 35

Tight end Miller Forristall (87) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 22, 2021.
18 / 35

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 22, 2021.
19 / 35

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on September 22, 2021.
20 / 35

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 22, 2021.
21 / 35

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 22, 2021.
22 / 35

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on September 22, 2021.
23 / 35

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Davion Davis (18) during practice on September 22, 2021.
24 / 35

Wide receiver Davion Davis (18) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.
25 / 35

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on September 22, 2021.
26 / 35

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.
27 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 22, 2021.
28 / 35

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on September 22, 2021.
29 / 35

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on September 22, 2021.
30 / 35

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 22, 2021.
31 / 35

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.
32 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during practice on September 22, 2021.
33 / 35

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 22, 2021.
34 / 35

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 22, 2021.
35 / 35

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Spin Zone

While the capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium screamed with delight as rookie Demetric Felton spun out of a tackle on the way to a 33-yard touchdown, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had a different thought on his mind.

"Ball security," Van Pelt said. "The biggest thing was ball security so that has been addressed this week. He has a target on his back. That ball was a little loose at times. Great job breaking tackles. We just have to do it with great ball security."

Felton made a big impact in just three offensive snaps of action Sunday. Along with his 33-yard touchdown, Felton added a key, 18-yard reception on the Browns' game-sealing drive.

A running back by trade, Felton made his plays Sunday out of the slot — a place he occupied during the first half of training camp while a number of wide receivers dealt with injuries. Van Pelt said the play that netted Felton his first career touchdown was actually designed for Jarvis Landry, who was injured in Sunday's first quarter and has since been placed on injured reserve.

"He is a young guy who has done it the right way all the way through learning two positions, playing multiple positions in the receiver spot inside and outside and then really stepping up," Van Pelt said. "He really did a nice job of stepping in. He is one of those guys we expect to take some of that production load off of with missing Juice out there obviously."

Injury Update

The Browns were once again without LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), T Chris Hubbard (triceps), T Jedrick Wills (ankle) and C JC Tretter (knee) at practice Thursday. Takitaki and Hubbard are considered week to week.

LB Tony Fields II was added to the injury report with an illness and did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL-best completion rate 'a whole team stat'

Cleveland's signal-caller has thrown just 9 incompletions through two games
news

News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. 'no worse for the wear' after gutting through ankle injury

The Browns are sorting through plans following injuries suffered in Week 2 and lingering injuries from Week 1
news

News & Notes: Stefanski expects Grant Delpit to make NFL debut vs. Texans

The second-year safety had a good week of practice and is poised to play a role Sunday against the Texans
news

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry continues to impress with toughness, versatility

Veteran WR showed a little bit of everything he offers in Sunday's season opener
news

News & Notes: Browns working through injuries at offensive tackle

Cleveland is dealing with multiple injuries on both sides of the O-line
news

News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. 'day to day' with ankle injury

The Browns received positive news regarding the status of Wills, a reliable second-year LT veteran
news

News & Notes: Browns expect success, stability from K Chase McLaughlin

Cleveland enters the 2021 season with a new face at a vital position
news

News & Notes: Browns are locked in for 2021, 'way past' playoff loss at KC

Browns don't need to look backward to get the motivation they need for Sunday's season opener
news

News & Notes: Browns enter Chiefs Week close to full strength

Cleveland is getting healthy at the absolute right time
news

News & Notes: Browns players go on 3-day hiatus to 'charge our battery up' before Week 1

The Browns are taking an NFL-mandated three-day break before returning to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and readying up for the Kansas City Chiefs
news

News & Notes: Browns hopeful Jacob Phillips will be back in 2021

The 2nd-year LB recently underwent surgery on a torn biceps
Advertising