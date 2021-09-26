By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

19 - Garrett leads all NFL defenders with 19 sacks in the month of September since he made his NFL debut in 2017.

2 - Let's not forget about the other Browns defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, who recorded his first two sacks of the season. That's 6.5 combined sacks between Clowney and Garrett, which is exactly what the Browns hoped for from their D-Line when they added Clowney as a free-agent in the offseason.

21 - The Browns have recorded 21 tackles for a loss this season, which ranks first in the NFL (through the Week 3 slate of 1 p.m. games).

418 - The Browns, meanwhile, registered 418 total offensive yards. 246 of them came in the air from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recorded one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 97.

1 - Chicago only managed to convert on one third down. That third down didn't happen until midway through the third quarter.

155 - Hunt amassed 155 total yards, which was his highest yardage ever in a single game with the Browns. He added 81 rushing yards on 10 carries and 75 of them on six receptions.

215 - The Browns totaled 215 rushing yards against a Bears defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in that department. In addition to Hunt's big total, RB Nick Chubb led all Browns with 84 rushing yards.

77 - In his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 of 2020, WR Odell Beckham Jr. led Browns receivers with 77 receptions on five receptions.

57 - That was the yardage of the field goal Chase McLaughlin made to put the Browns on the board in the second quarter. The kick was tied for the third longest in team history and was the longest since Steve Cox connected from 60 yards in 1984. It was also the longest FG by a Browns kicker at FirstEnergy Stadium.