By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

Myles Garrett is now the owner of the Browns’ single-game sack record

Sep 26, 2021 at 06:39 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from Sunday's 26-6 win versus the Bears.

47 - The Browns held the Bears to just 47 total net offensive yards, which is the lowest the Browns have ever held an opponent to in franchise history.

1 - Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was held to a single — yes, just one — net passing yard. That number, of course, is also the lowest the Browns have recorded in franchise history.

9 - Fields was sacked nine times by the Browns defense, which is the most they've recorded in a game since they recorded nine against the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. Fields was also the first quarterback since David Carr in 2002 to throw at least 20 pass attempts in a game and get sacked more times than he threw a completion.

4.5 - Myles Garrett accounted for 4.5 of those sacks. He terrorized Fields with 2.5 sacks in the first half and finished it off with two more in the second. Garrett broke the franchise's single-game sack record previously set by Andra Davis in 2003.

19 - Garrett leads all NFL defenders with 19 sacks in the month of September since he made his NFL debut in 2017.

2 - Let's not forget about the other Browns defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, who recorded his first two sacks of the season. That's 6.5 combined sacks between Clowney and Garrett, which is exactly what the Browns hoped for from their D-Line when they added Clowney as a free-agent in the offseason.

21 - The Browns have recorded 21 tackles for a loss this season, which ranks first in the NFL (through the Week 3 slate of 1 p.m. games).

418 - The Browns, meanwhile, registered 418 total offensive yards. 246 of them came in the air from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recorded one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 97.

1 - Chicago only managed to convert on one third down. That third down didn't happen until midway through the third quarter.

155 - Hunt amassed 155 total yards, which was his highest yardage ever in a single game with the Browns. He added 81 rushing yards on 10 carries and 75 of them on six receptions.

215 - The Browns totaled 215 rushing yards against a Bears defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in that department. In addition to Hunt's big total, RB Nick Chubb led all Browns with 84 rushing yards.

77 - In his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 of 2020, WR Odell Beckham Jr. led Browns receivers with 77 receptions on five receptions.

57 - That was the yardage of the field goal Chase McLaughlin made to put the Browns on the board in the second quarter. The kick was tied for the third longest in team history and was the longest since Steve Cox connected from 60 yards in 1984. It was also the longest FG by a Browns kicker at FirstEnergy Stadium.

52 - McLaughlin also kicked an impressive 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, which made him just the second kicker in Browns history to make at least two kicks of 50 or more yards. McLaughlin has yet to miss any of six field goal attempts and nine extra-point attempts this season.

Photos: Week 3 - Bears at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bears in week three

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
2 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
3 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
4 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
5 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
6 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
7 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
8 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
9 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
10 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
11 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
12 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
13 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
14 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
15 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
16 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
17 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
18 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
19 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
20 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
21 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
22 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
23 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
24 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
25 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
26 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
27 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
28 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
29 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
30 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
31 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
32 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
33 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
34 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
35 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
36 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
37 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
38 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
39 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
40 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
41 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
42 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
