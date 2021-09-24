Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter as questionable 

Cleveland takes on Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium

Sep 24, 2021 at 02:05 PM
Andrew Gribble

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday and is preparing as if he'll play Sunday against the Bears.

Wills, who gutted through the pain of an ankle injury for 43 snaps in last week's win over the Bears, was a limited participant at Friday's practice and said he expected to be on the field for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski echoed the sentiment and pointed to Wills' ability to participate in Friday's practice — something he was unable to do last week — as a step in the right direction.

"He's ready to go," Stefanski said. "He pushed really hard to play last week. He worked out before the game, he gutted it out ... This week, he didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, got through it pretty well today. We'll see how he responds over the next 24 hours but he's trending in the right direction.

"Ultimately, it's a great message to your teammates that when you're injured, you don't stay injured. You really fight to get back out there and compete.

Wills is officially listed as questionable along with C JC Tretter (knee), who also returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two.

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and T Chris Hubbard (triceps) are out. Neither player practiced this week and are considered "week to week."

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) did not receive an injury status, confirming he is set to make his 2021 debut. Earlier in the week, WR Jarvis Landry (knee) was placed on injured reserve, a move that signifies he will miss at least three games.

