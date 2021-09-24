Odell Beckham Jr. set to make 2021 debut vs. Bears

WR Odell Beckham Jr. is set to make his 2021 debut when the Browns host the Bears on Sunday.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham, who hasn't played since he suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 7 of the 2020 season, will be active and a part of the Browns' offensive plans for the team's Week 3 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.
"He looked good," Stefanski said. "He had a good week and I think he's ready to go."
Beckham was a full participant in all three of the Browns' practices this week. That was a step forward after being limited during the buildup to the team's first two games of the regular season and not participating in most team drills during training camp and the preseason. On Thursday, Beckham said his initial timetable to return was 11 months, which would have slated him to return in early October.
His rehab and recovery, though, has been a relatively smooth process from the very beginning.
"It's just been part of the progression the entire time, just working my way back into it," Beckham said Thursday. "Everything feels good, so I'm just taking it day by day."
Beckham's return comes at an opportune time for the Browns offense.
Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry exited last week's game with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, a move that signifies Landry will be sidelined for at least three games. Without Landry, Cleveland's wide receivers caught just three passes in the Browns' 31-21 win over the Texans.
Before the injury, Beckham was a key piece of Cleveland's passing attack in 2020. He finished the year with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns and added 72 yards and another touchdown on the ground. For his career, Beckham has cleared 1,000 yards five times, including his first season with the Browns in 2019.