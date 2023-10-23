3 Big Takeaways: P.J. Walker quarterbacks for the Browns after injury to Deshaun Watson

P.J. Walker handles coming in at QB during the game

While QB Deshaun Watson started at quarterback on Sunday, backup P.J. Walker came in during the first quarter after Watson suffered a hit, and Walker finished the game as the Browns quarterback. Walker threw for 15-of-32 and 178 yards, as well as one interception.

"We needed Moxy," Stefanski said. "We needed guts. We needed grit. We needed all of it today. And P.J.'s done that. I mean, we talk about a backup quarterback, you have to be ready to go. And sometimes you get the reps, and sometimes you don't. He performed admirably and got us there in the end zone at the end."

Walker said that even though he didn't start, he still felt comfortable taking the field after Watson's injury with the energy of his teammates around him. It helped him bring up his energy and level of play.

Walker marched the Browns down the field with about two and a half minutes left of the game, he connected with WR Elijah Moore for a 30-yard gain. Walker then threw a pass to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for 17 yards. With less than a minute to play, Walker was sacked and fumbled the ball, but a defensive penalty that was enforced gave the Browns another chance and put the Browns in the red zone.

On the Browns final drive, Walker threw on the first three downs in the red zone and was not able to connect with his targets in the end zone. Then, on fourth down, they handed the ball to Hunt who ran up the middle for the touchdown to put the Browns ahead.