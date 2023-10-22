Catch all of the top plays from the Browns' game against the Colts.
Game Highlights
Presented by
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Colts
Oct 22, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Catch all of the top plays from the Browns' game against the Colts.
Watch all of the top plays from Cleveland's 4th and final preseason game of 2023
Watch all of the top plays from Cleveland's 3rd preseason game
Watch all of the top plays from Cleveland's 2nd preseason game
Watch all of the top plays from Cleveland's preseason opener
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 18 matchup with the Steelers