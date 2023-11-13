3 Big Takeaways: QB Deshaun Watson rallies in second half to lead the Browns

QB Deshaun Watson's play in the second half

Sunday did not start off as smoothly as possible for Watson, as he threw an interception on the second play of the game that the Ravens returned for a touchdown. He also struggled to connect with his pass catchers in the first half, as he threw 6 of 20 for 79 yards in the first half. After they went down by two scores in the first five minutes of the game, Watson said that offensively they pressed in the first half, trying to get back into the game and hit some go-balls.

RB Jerome Ford said that when they went into the locker room at halftime, Watson reiterated to the team that it's a four-quarter game, and that the game wasn't over at halftime. They still had an entire half.

That mentality led the way for the Browns in the second half. The Browns scored 16 of their 33 points in the fourth quarter alone. Watson controlled the offense in the second half, as he managed scoring drives on five of the Browns' six possessions, completing 14 of 14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

"I feel like he played amazing. He played with guts, he never got rattled, wasn't worried about anything," RB Kareem Hunt said. "He played huge, breaking tackles, running all over the place, making first downs and we need him to do things like that and he's done them. Kudos to him."

Watson said that in the second half, he trusted what he saw in front of him and his reads, as well as what he had seen throughout the first half. That allowed him to make plays and get the ball into his receivers' hands.

Watson also played through an ankle injury in the second half. Yet, it didn't stop him from taking command of the offense.