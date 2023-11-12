Browns showed level of grit in the second half against the Ravens

The second big run happened with 1:39 left in the game when Watson scrambled for 16 yards and ran out of bounds, putting the Browns at the Ravens' 39-yard line. Both plays showed Watson's determination to do whatever was needed to help the Browns come out with the win.

"The second half, we didn't back down," Watson said. "We came out on fire, starting with the offensive line, running behind them. Then getting the ball to the receivers and having them make big plays."

One of the biggest pass plays in the game came in the fourth quarter with 10:18 left. Watson connected with TE David Njoku, who appeared to gain only five yards but used his strength and willpower to push back the Ravens defenders for 23 yards.

The Browns offense showed tremendous grit in the second half. CB Greg Newsome II had to step in for Ward and caught his first career interception. With injuries to the secondary, they got an opportunity early in the first half to play. He first made a big hit on Jackson, stopping him from getting a first down. Then, on the very next play, he caught his first interception of his career, in which he returned 34 yards for a touchdown. His touchdown put the Browns within one point of the Ravens.

It was a joint team effort, and everyone who played needed to contribute regardless of if the ball was in their hands. This is their first win this season when trailing by double digits.