Browns showed level of grit in the second half against the Ravens

Cleveland wins first comeback game of the season when trailing by double digits

Nov 12, 2023 at 06:42 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Newsome

The Browns demonstrated their toughness and resiliency on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, making crucial plays in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball that showed their determination to win. 

With only 1:24 seconds remaining in the game, the Browns RB Jerome Ford received the handoff but was immediately met by the opposing defense, which looked like he was only going to get a four-yard gain. However, with the help of the offensive linemen and receivers, Ford turned what would have been a short gain into a 12-yard run, putting the Browns in an advantageous position for a potential game-winning field goal.

"That just goes to show you we're going to do whatever it takes to win," Ford said. "Whether we're pushing the pile, blocking, giving out water to a teammate, whatever it takes. We're going to do anything we need to win the game." 

The Browns beat the Ravens 33-31 after a slow start in the first half filled with self-inflicted mistakes and a handful of injuries. CB Denzel Ward and S Juan Thornhill left the game and were ruled out in the second half. QB Deshaun Watson tweaked his ankle in the second quarter and came back in the second half. The Browns found themselves down 17-9 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Watson, now dealing with an ankle injury, returned to the game and pushed through for his team. In the second half, Watson completed all 14 of his passes for 134 yards with a touchdown. 

Despite the bad ankle, Watson had two key runs that were much needed for the Browns. The first happened in the third quarter after RB Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown, making it five straight games where he scored. Browns went for the 2-point conversion, and Watson ran it in, bringing them within one score.

Photos: Postgame Celebrations against the Ravens

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
1 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
2 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
3 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
4 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
5 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
6 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
7 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
8 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
9 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
10 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
11 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
12 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
13 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
14 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
15 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
16 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
17 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
18 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
19 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
20 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
21 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
22 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
23 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
24 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
25 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
26 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
27 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
28 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
29 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
30 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
31 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
32 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
33 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
34 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
35 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
36 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
37 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
38 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
39 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
40 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
41 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
42 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
43 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
44 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
45 / 45

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The second big run happened with 1:39 left in the game when Watson scrambled for 16 yards and ran out of bounds, putting the Browns at the Ravens' 39-yard line. Both plays showed Watson's determination to do whatever was needed to help the Browns come out with the win.

"The second half, we didn't back down," Watson said. "We came out on fire, starting with the offensive line, running behind them. Then getting the ball to the receivers and having them make big plays."

One of the biggest pass plays in the game came in the fourth quarter with 10:18 left. Watson connected with TE David Njoku, who appeared to gain only five yards but used his strength and willpower to push back the Ravens defenders for 23 yards.

The Browns offense showed tremendous grit in the second half. CB Greg Newsome II had to step in for Ward and caught his first career interception. With injuries to the secondary, they got an opportunity early in the first half to play. He first made a big hit on Jackson, stopping him from getting a first down. Then, on the very next play, he caught his first interception of his career, in which he returned 34 yards for a touchdown. His touchdown put the Browns within one point of the Ravens. 

It was a joint team effort, and everyone who played needed to contribute regardless of if the ball was in their hands. This is their first win this season when trailing by double digits. 

"Wins like that define you," DE Myles Garrett said. "They set the tone for the season and the team going forward. There's no game that we're out of. So, you've just got to do what's gotten us here to this point in the season and continue to play the brand of football that we know we can play. "

Related Links

Related Content

news

Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal caps 14-point comeback over Ravens

Cleveland trailed 31-17 in the 4th quarter before it rallied for the victory
news

3 Big Takeaways: QB Deshaun Watson rallies in second half to lead the Browns

Browns defense makes timely plays against the Ravens
news

By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

Cleveland defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium
news

S Juan Thornhill ruled out with a calf injury vs. Ravens

Thornhill collided with WR Zay Flowers in the third quarter
Advertising