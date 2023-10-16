3 Big Takeaways: QB P.J. Walker battles through first start to a victory over 49ers

Defense continues its dominance

After the Browns gave up a touchdown to the 49ers on their opening drive, they began to settle in and limited the 49ers to only a field goal in the second and third quarters. CB Martin Emerson's interception of QB Brock Purdy early in the third also served as turning point for the Browns, as the energy shifted, and they were in command defensively. To Garrett, Emerson's interception showed to the 49ers and those watching that "we're unrelenting and we're not going anywhere."

The Browns held the 49ers to a season-low in both rushing and passing yards. They 49ers totaled 125 passing yards and 108 rushing yards. The 49ers also scored only 17 points, which is their lowest point total this season. It was also the lowest offensive yardage in regular season games for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan.

"I think our defense had a point to prove today," QB P.J. Walker said. "And they went out there and proved it. They did a hell of a job playing, and they did a hell of a job giving us, as an offense, opportunity to go out there and keep going. And that's all we can ask for as a team, is just continue to battle for each other, keep having each other's back and just go play for each other."

Kevin Stefanski reflected on what the defense was able to do on Sunday, he focused in on Wednesday's practice, highlighting the job of DC Jim Schwartz and the defensive staff.