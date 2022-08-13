3 Big Takeaways: Rookies carry Browns to first preseason win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Browns began their preseason with a 24-13 win over the Jaguars on Friday at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Here are three things that stood out most from the win.

Huge debuts from Browns' rookie class

The performances from several Browns' rookies couldn't have been much better.

The biggest play by the group — and all Browns players, arguably — was from CB M.J. Emerson Jr. The third-rounder ripped a short pass out of the hands of WR Jeff Cotton, then stiff-armed RB Snoop Conner and juked away from QB C.J. Beathard for an impressive 74-yard pick-six.

Emerson's interception highlighted everything the Browns liked about him when they drafted him in the third round — specifically, his length and physicality at the line of scrimmage. The Browns loved his 80-inch wingspan and 6-foot-2 frame, which undoubtedly helped him stay close to Cotton and squeeze his arm between him to pry the ball into his grasp.