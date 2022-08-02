#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Harris feels extensive offseason work to gain weight has 'paid off'

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice

Aug 02, 2022 at 06:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

080222_#BrownsCamp

Nick Harris has grown used to hearing people question his size as an offensive linemen.

Harris, who's 6-foot-1, might not measure up to the normal standards of an offensive linemen, but it's never stopped him finding ways to handle tasks against defensive linemen of all sizes. He proved over his college career at Washington that he could still handle the taller tasks of defensive linemen, and the Browns believed his skills could translate well to the NFL level, so they drafted him in the fifth round in 2020.

Now, Harris is set to become the Browns' next starting center as he enters Year 3 in the league. He prepared for the role all offseason by staying in Cleveland completing workouts and, well, eating to become a bigger player.

"I tried this offseason to really take care of my body and change my body composition," he said. "I've trained to gain weight and put on some muscle, so I think going through these practices, I feel a little different and a little heavier. It feels good, and it's good to know that work has paid off."

Harris is expected to become the Browns' next center after the departure of JC Tretter. Even though he has played in only three career games, he's had plenty of first-team experience — Tretter was often a limited participant or didn't participate in practices during the season to take care of his body throughout the grind of a full season.

The Browns believed Harris could eventually step in for Tretter whenever his call came. He's had two years of seasoning to prepare for the full-time role, and after the work he put in with the Browns this offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski feels even more assured he'll be able to handle duties as a starter.

"I think he has been brought along the right way," Stefanski said. "To his credit, he has done everything we have asked him to do. He is another guy who has worked very, very hard in this building to transform his body, so I'm excited about Nick."

Whatever Harris has previously lacked in size, he's made up for in technique.

But now, Harris is feeling leaner, stronger and prepared to block anyone in the league in his most important season yet.

"Everybody always talks about it," Harris said. "I get it. I'm not 6-4, but it is what it is. I try and learn different tools and techniques to help me with my size. Personally, I don't think it's an issue. My thought process hasn't changed on that at all."

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 6 in Berea.

Photos: Training Camp Day 6

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
1 / 39

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
2 / 39

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
3 / 39

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
4 / 39

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs autographs for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
5 / 39

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs autographs for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
6 / 39

Fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
7 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
8 / 39

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
9 / 39

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
10 / 39

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) signs autograph for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
11 / 39

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) signs autograph for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
12 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
13 / 39

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Glen Logan (63) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
14 / 39

Defensive tackle Glen Logan (63) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Shaun Jolly (49) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
15 / 39

Cornerback Shaun Jolly (49) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
16 / 39

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
17 / 39

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
18 / 39

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
19 / 39

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
20 / 39

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
21 / 39

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
22 / 39

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
23 / 39

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Derrick Dillon (80) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
24 / 39

Wide receiver Derrick Dillon (80) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
25 / 39

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
26 / 39

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) signs autograph for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
27 / 39

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) signs autograph for fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
28 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
29 / 39

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
30 / 39

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
31 / 39

Fans during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
32 / 39

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) and Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
33 / 39

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) and Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
34 / 39

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
35 / 39

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
36 / 39

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
37 / 39

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
38 / 39

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.
39 / 39

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the sixth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 2, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Training Camp Observations: Day 6

QB Jacoby Brissett 'always ready to go' when the Browns need him

Social Watch

Watch This

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jack Conklin returns to practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'wants to be a great player' and will have big chance to be one in 2022

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense using 'Alpha Dog' game to keep training camp competitive

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Amari Cooper believes Browns playbook fits his strengths

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: 'Well-rounded' defense eager to pick up where it left off

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns eagerly await first game back at FirstEnergy Stadium after closing joint practices with Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 2 of joint practices with the Giants
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Top plays from Higgins, Newsome close first joint practice vs. Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 1 of joint practices with the Giants
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Key players return from injuries on Day 14

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 14 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 13 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: DBs coach analyzes competition in CB room

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
Advertising