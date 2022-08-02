Training Camp Observations: Day 6

The Browns' 2022 training camp schedule hit an important benchmark Tuesday — the pads came on for the first time in camp, and the intensity ramped up.
While players still weren't allowed to tackle, it was still good to see a few shoulders lowered and some battles in the trenches. Padded practices normally give a much clearer picture on who's standing out in training camp, and we got the first of several good looks at certain players Tuesday.
Here's what happened on the field from Day 6 in Berea.
– It's become the norm the last few years to see Myles Garrett beginning the padded portion of training camp at an explosive level. Garrett was all over the backfield again Tuesday and sniffed out a few would-be sacks, the first of which he followed with a playful yell to let everyone know he did his job. As a reminder: Garrett is four sacks away from breaking the franchise all-time sack record of 62 sacks from Clay Matthews.
– Overall, it appeared to be a good day for the defense. They shut down a few run plays and gave fits at times on pass plays. One two-play sequence as an example of that during 7-on-7 drills was when QB Deshaun Watson scrambled to his right on two consecutive plays and found no one open. The first one led to a celebratory fist raise from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and the second one led to Watson begrudgingly spiking the ball into the grass.
– The offense, however, is missing a few key weapons. WR Amari Cooper did not practice Tuesday and was on the sidelines. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper "will be back pretty soon." Anthony Schwartz (knee), David Bell (foot) and Javon Wims (illness) also did not practice.
– With several receivers out, Donovan Peoples-Jones has continued a smooth start to camp and has caught nearly everything thrown his way so far. Michael Woods II has benefitted from the additional receiver reps as well. On one play Tuesday, Woods caught a pass near the sideline before turning the other direction and sprinting upfield for what would've been a pickup of at least 20 yards.
– We've mentioned Jakeem Grant and his speed quite a few times in these training camp observations because it really has been noticeable. Grant caught a pass and sprinted for another nice gain Tuesday, and even though defenders weren't allowed to tackle him, he still looked shifty and quick. He's had about one play per practice that has showcased his speed, which has made him a dangerous returner in the league and should allow him to be used effectively as a gadget player in the offense.
– OT Jack Conklin was activated from the active/PUP list Monday but was not in pads Tuesday. Stefanski said on Monday that Conklin will be working back to speed after spending the offseason recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
– DT Tommy Togiai joined Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as defensive linemen who have swatted balls at the line of scrimmage since the defense began taking reps against the offense. Togiai has continued to play with Perrion Winfrey on the second-team.
– LB Willie Harvey Jr. had two consecutive nice plays that drew some yells from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the sidelines. Harvey snuffed out a run play for a would-be tackle for a loss, then burst through the line of scrimmage for a sack. Owusu-Koramoah was not in the play but ran onto the field to celebrate with Harvey after the sack.
– CB Parnell Motley has also been off to a nice start in camp. He had two pass breakups on Saturday and had another Tuesday.
– Former Browns tackle and 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas gave lessons after practice to the offensive linemen for the second consecutive day. Thomas spent a few minutes individually with each tackle and then spent roughly 20 minutes working exclusively with Jedrick Wills Jr.