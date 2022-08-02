Training Camp Observations: Day 6

– It's become the norm the last few years to see Myles Garrett beginning the padded portion of training camp at an explosive level. Garrett was all over the backfield again Tuesday and sniffed out a few would-be sacks, the first of which he followed with a playful yell to let everyone know he did his job. As a reminder: Garrett is four sacks away from breaking the franchise all-time sack record of 62 sacks from Clay Matthews.

– Overall, it appeared to be a good day for the defense. They shut down a few run plays and gave fits at times on pass plays. One two-play sequence as an example of that during 7-on-7 drills was when QB Deshaun Watson scrambled to his right on two consecutive plays and found no one open. The first one led to a celebratory fist raise from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and the second one led to Watson begrudgingly spiking the ball into the grass.

– The offense, however, is missing a few key weapons. WR Amari Cooper did not practice Tuesday and was on the sidelines. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper "will be back pretty soon." Anthony Schwartz (knee), David Bell (foot) and Javon Wims (illness) also did not practice.