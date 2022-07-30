Training Camp Observations: Day 4

– Myles Garrett loves interacting with the crowd whenever fans are in Berea. His first example of that happened after he picked up a would-be sack on a roll-out play from QB Jacoby Brissett. As Garrett finished the play and jogged to the sidelines, he wagged his pointer finger and looked at the crowd as fans roared.

– The Browns will use WR Jakeem Grant, who's 5-foot-7 but extremely quick, in creative ways with the offense. One play featured Grant taking a handoff on a reverse play, but his run was shut down quickly by LB Sione Takitaki and DE Jadeveon Clowney, who were both waiting for him once he got to the line of scrimmage.

– Grant made a few impressive catches in the middle of the field Friday on Day 3 and had another similar catch Saturday. He'll mostly be used offensively as gadget player, but his main job will be to kick and return punts. The two other players who took reps as returners were WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and undrafted rookie WR Travell Harris.

– Speaking of special teams, fourth-round rookie K Cade York went a perfect 6-for-6 in his field-goal session. His longest kick was from 48 yards, and it likely would've been good from at least another 10 yards. The ball truly explodes off his foot.

– For those wondering where fourth-round rookie DT Perrion Winfrey has played to begin camp, he's been taking second-team snaps with 2021 fourth-rounder Tommy Togiai. It'll be hard to judge Winfrey's talents until the pads come on and preseason games begin, but that'll happen soon enough. First-team snaps at DT have gone to Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott.

– Other standouts from Saturday include second-year veteran CB Parnell Motley, who registered two pass breakups in team drills. DE Jadeveon Clowney also knocked a pass down at the line of scrimmage. Rookie sixth-round WR Michael Woods II has built together two solid practices and caught a deep ball from Brissett during team drills.

– WR Isaiah Weston was carted off the field with a knee injury. Weston joins David Bell and Anthony Schwartz as wide receivers who are battling injuries.

– S Grant Delpit said before the practice that he was looking forward to interacting with fans and having some funs with kids. Delpit, who's from Houston but lived in New Orleans before his family was displaced from Hurricane Katrina, recalled memories of him attending Saints practices as a kid. He threw a football with a few fans after practice ended.