Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Fans brought the energy and noise to the practice fields for the fourth practice of training camp

Jul 30, 2022 at 05:55 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The buzz in Berea is back.

Saturday's sounds from Day 4 came from the fans, who packed the gates outside CrossCountry Mortgage Campus hours ahead of the Browns' fourth practice of camp and brought the energy for the roughly 90-minute long session. The training camp atmosphere doesn't get any better when the bleachers and practice field perimeters are packed, and for anyone who doesn't think the fans transfer energy to the players on the field, think again.

"I know our players are excited to feel that energy from this awesome group of fans," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. "We're excited for that."

Here's what happened on the field on Day 4.

– The Browns conducted a full-speed (but still tackle-free) 11-on-11 period early in practice. After connecting with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a short pass for the first rep, Deshaun Watson hit TE Harrison Bryant on a nice wheel-route for big yards. That play erupted the first big cheer from the crowd and was one of Watson's top passes of camp so far. He's been off to a smooth start and can throw a wide variety of passes from different angles and positions.

Photos: Training Camp Day 4

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

– Myles Garrett loves interacting with the crowd whenever fans are in Berea. His first example of that happened after he picked up a would-be sack on a roll-out play from QB Jacoby Brissett. As Garrett finished the play and jogged to the sidelines, he wagged his pointer finger and looked at the crowd as fans roared.

– The Browns will use WR Jakeem Grant, who's 5-foot-7 but extremely quick, in creative ways with the offense. One play featured Grant taking a handoff on a reverse play, but his run was shut down quickly by LB Sione Takitaki and DE Jadeveon Clowney, who were both waiting for him once he got to the line of scrimmage.

– Grant made a few impressive catches in the middle of the field Friday on Day 3 and had another similar catch Saturday. He'll mostly be used offensively as gadget player, but his main job will be to kick and return punts. The two other players who took reps as returners were WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and undrafted rookie WR Travell Harris.

– Speaking of special teams, fourth-round rookie K Cade York went a perfect 6-for-6 in his field-goal session. His longest kick was from 48 yards, and it likely would've been good from at least another 10 yards. The ball truly explodes off his foot.

– For those wondering where fourth-round rookie DT Perrion Winfrey has played to begin camp, he's been taking second-team snaps with 2021 fourth-rounder Tommy Togiai. It'll be hard to judge Winfrey's talents until the pads come on and preseason games begin, but that'll happen soon enough. First-team snaps at DT have gone to Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott.

– Other standouts from Saturday include second-year veteran CB Parnell Motley, who registered two pass breakups in team drills. DE Jadeveon Clowney also knocked a pass down at the line of scrimmage. Rookie sixth-round WR Michael Woods II has built together two solid practices and caught a deep ball from Brissett during team drills.

– WR Isaiah Weston was carted off the field with a knee injury. Weston joins David Bell and Anthony Schwartz as wide receivers who are battling injuries.

– S Grant Delpit said before the practice that he was looking forward to interacting with fans and having some funs with kids. Delpit, who's from Houston but lived in New Orleans before his family was displaced from Hurricane Katrina, recalled memories of him attending Saints practices as a kid. He threw a football with a few fans after practice ended.

– The Browns will take their first off-day of training camp Sunday before returning Monday for three straight practice days.

