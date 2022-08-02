BrownsCamp Daily: Jack Conklin returns to practice

Jack Conklin took a big step toward the end of his recovery marathon Monday on the Browns' fifth practice of training camp.

Conklin, the Browns' seventh-year veteran tackle, was activated from the active/PUP list and back on the practice field for the first time since Week 12 last season. He spent the offseason in Cleveland recovering from a season-ending knee injury, which followed a recovery from a previous elbow injury earlier in the season and limited him to a career-low seven games, and was finally back working with an offense that certainly missed his presence last year.

"I thought it was awesome to see No. 78 walking out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I have told you guys, he has worked so hard. I'm really proud of how hard he has worked."

Stefanski highlighted Conklin back on the first day of training camp for his commitment he showed during his rehab. Conklin was constantly at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during his recovery and was around so much that Stefanski jokingly wondered if he was living there.

"I think he may have had a cot set up somewhere in the building," he said.

Conklin was still involved in team meetings and helped the offensive line go through daily tasks during the offseason program, which earned even more respect from Stefanski.

Soon enough, he'll be back in full capacity for team drills, too. He was limited Monday and didn't participate in team drills, but that's all part of the plan for him to be gradually eased back into action.

"He's worked really hard," Stefanski said. "It's still a process. He's not all of the way back. We have time to work him back up to speed but really excited to see No. 78 out there."