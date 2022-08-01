Training Camp Observations: Day 5

After a day off on Sunday, the Browns returned Monday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for their fifth day of training camp, second practice in front of fans and final practice before the pads come on Tuesday for the first time in camp.
Here's what happened on Day 5 in Berea.
– The Browns welcomed OT Jack Conklin back to practice. The seventh-year veteran was activated off the active/PUP list in the morning and returned for his first practice since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season.
Conklin, a 2020 First Team All-Pro, was limited to only seven games last year because of the knee injury and an elbow injury suffered earlier in the season. He spent the offseason in Cleveland completing his rehab work and has earned heavy praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski for his recovery efforts.
"I thought it was awesome to see No. 78 walking out here in his pads," Stefanski said. "I have told you guys, he has worked so hard. I'm really proud of how hard he has worked. There was a time I was in here late June, and I looked out and he is on the field working out with a bunch of the offensive linemen and putting them through drills. That just does not happen very often in late June in given cities.
"It's still a process. He's not all the way back. We have time to work him back up to speed but really excited to see No. 78 out there."
Conklin didn't participate in team drills Monday and will be gradually eased back into full practice action.
Still, it was good for the Browns to return a player whose presence was missed for much of 2021.
Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp
– TE Harrison Bryant caught a few short passes Monday and has been off to a strong start to camp. He also caught a deep ball from QB Deshaun Watson on Saturday and has looked ready to step into a higher-volume role in the offense, which will likely be needed now that it's only he and David Njoku at the top of the depth chart.
Tight ends coach T.C. McCartney was complementary of Bryant's growth — both in his physical shape and overall talent — since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020.
"He's been a very good player for us since he got here," he said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
– K Cade York continued his perfect start to training camp by nailing all six of his field-goal attempts again Monday. York was perfect in six attempts on Day 4, too. His longest kick Monday was a 51-yarder that went down the middle, which elicited some cheers from the fans closely watching the rookie fourth-rounder.
– The defensive play of the day was a loud pass-breakup by Myles Garrett. The three-time Pro Bowler knocked a Watson pass down with both hands during 11-on-11 drills.
– WR Amari Cooper was briefly looked at by a trainer after catching a touchdown in red zone drills. Cooper walked back to the sidelines after and was there for the rest of practice. Stefanski didn't have an immediate update on his status.
– WR Anthony Schwartz has missed the last two practices with a knee injury and remains day-to-day. He wore a hoodie under his jersey and was on the sidelines Monday and also took a few short passes from an assistant in between drills.
– Rookie sixth-round WR Michael Woods II caught a red zone touchdown Monday and has looked solid the last two days of practice.
– Demetric Felton has been heavily involved as a receiver and caught several passes Monday. Most of Felton's catches so far have been off screen plays, but he's certainly been given a chance to show what he can do as a receiver with the Browns missing Schwartz, David Bell and Javon Wims at that position. Felton is capable of playing both RB and WR but has mostly been a pass-catcher since he was drafted in the sixth round a year ago.
— The Browns practice again Tuesday and will wear pads for the first time in training camp. They practice again Wednesday before taking an off-day Thursday. Both practices will also be open to fans and will start at 2 p.m.