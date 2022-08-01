Training Camp Observations: Day 5

After a day off on Sunday, the Browns returned Monday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for their fifth day of training camp, second practice in front of fans and final practice before the pads come on Tuesday for the first time in camp.

Here's what happened on Day 5 in Berea.

– The Browns welcomed OT Jack Conklin back to practice. The seventh-year veteran was activated off the active/PUP list in the morning and returned for his first practice since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season.

Conklin, a 2020 First Team All-Pro, was limited to only seven games last year because of the knee injury and an elbow injury suffered earlier in the season. He spent the offseason in Cleveland completing his rehab work and has earned heavy praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski for his recovery efforts.

"I thought it was awesome to see No. 78 walking out here in his pads," Stefanski said. "I have told you guys, he has worked so hard. I'm really proud of how hard he has worked. There was a time I was in here late June, and I looked out and he is on the field working out with a bunch of the offensive linemen and putting them through drills. That just does not happen very often in late June in given cities.

"It's still a process. He's not all the way back. We have time to work him back up to speed but really excited to see No. 78 out there."

Conklin didn't participate in team drills Monday and will be gradually eased back into full practice action.