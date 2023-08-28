46 Puppies adopted from Puppy Pound at 2023 Browns Training Camp

At this year's Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale, a total of 46 puppies found their forever homes through adoption.
Browns fans at training camp practices have adopted 740 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) since the program's launch in 2015.
The Parma-based Northeast Ohio SPCA operates as a non-profit organization and prides itself on being a no-kill pet shelter.
For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.