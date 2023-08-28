Browns Training Camp Puppy Pound

Presented by

46 Puppies adopted from Puppy Pound at 2023 Browns Training Camp

Aug 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

23_SUGARDALE_PUPPYPOUND_2560x1440 (1)

At this year's Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale, a total of 46 puppies found their forever homes through adoption.

Browns fans at training camp practices have adopted 740 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) since the program's launch in 2015.

The Parma-based Northeast Ohio SPCA operates as a non-profit organization and prides itself on being a no-kill pet shelter.

For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.

Related Content

news

Watch: 'UNLEASHED' Episode 8 | Nick Chubb stays true to his Georgia roots

Check out the 8th episode of the Browns' new all-access docuseries, "UNLEASHED"
news

HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Browns reduce roster to 75

Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53
news

Injury Updates: Marquise Goodwin resuming football activities, Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season

 The Browns have to cut their roster to 53 by Tuesday.
Advertising