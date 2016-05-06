5 Browns starters who began their careers as undrafted free agents

The Browns on Thursday welcomed 11 new additions to the roster via undrafted free agency.

The headline didn't generate as much buzz as last weekend's, when Cleveland added 14 players through the draft, but it's an important step toward the construction of a young nucleus the team hopes to build as it looks to 2016 and beyond.

A large percentage of the NFL is made up of players who broke in the hard way, and Cleveland certainly has its fair share of players who went from under the radar to prominent starters.

Here are five.

DL Desmond Bryant

In a meeting with reporters last month, Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry reaffirmed his surprise that Bryant, a former teammate of his at Harvard, went undrafted. Bryant latched on the with the Raiders in 2009 and saw the field in some sort of fashion in all 16 games as a rookie. His breakout season came in 2011, when he became a full-time starter and registered five sacks, and he joined the Browns as a free agent in 2013. This past season, Bryant was one of the Browns' most consistent defenders and led the team with six sacks.

RB Isaiah Crowell