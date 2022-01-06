50 Years of Doug Dieken

"There's rules, and there's getting an edge," Dieken said. "Sometimes you like to see what the test is all about."

Needless to say, Dieken got the job. Donovan landed the other seat despite never auditioning with Dieken. Their first game together in the booth would be the Browns' official return to football on Aug. 9, 1999, when the team squared off with the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. The Browns won in overtime, 20-17.

The rest of the first season wouldn't go as well, but Dieken and Donovan developed a quick, comfortable rapport with each other that only got better with time.

"We really always approached it like we were two friends sitting together with seats beside each other, and we were going to watch the game and talk back and forth. It really worked," Donovan said. "We both understood what our strengths were. I wasn't going to analyze the game. I wasn't going to be the football guy, and he wasn't going to be the play-by-play guy. We understood that we each had our own territory and weren't going to invade the other guy's territory. We respected the jobs that each one of us had to do."

Said Dieken: "The one thing I learned was to keep your mouth shut and let the pros do their job."

Dieken, though, didn't keep his mouth shut during one of the most memorable radio calls of the new Browns era. Instead, he provided the icing on the cake for Donovan's "Run, William, Run" call of William Green's game-breaking, 64-yard touchdown run against the Falcons that catapulted the Browns into the 2001 playoffs.

Donovan breaks down the play as it's unfolding and grows more and more excited with every yard Green gets. When Green reaches the 40-yard line, Donovan shouts, "Run, William, Run!" before resuming his narration of the play.

An exuberant Dieken, who's chuckling as Donovan yells "Touchdown!" takes his cue and promptly colors in his section of the picture.

"We've been waiting for him to break the big one!" Dieken said. "But he saved it for the right time!"